Alert News Viewer Help BSO Detectives Find Missing 12-Year-Old Jenavious Janvier From Deerfield Beach

Jenavious Janvier was last seen Monday, April 18, around 4:30 pm in the area of 700 Northwest 40th Street in Deerfield Beach. (BSO)

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has found a missing 12-year-old boy from Deerfield Beach.

BSO officials say Jenavious Janvier was spotted at a park in Coral Springs by someone who saw his picture on the news and recognized him.

Janvier went missing on Monday, April 18.

He was not hurt and is being reunited with his family.

No other details were made available