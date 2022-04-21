ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Alert News Viewer Help BSO Detectives Find Missing 12-Year-Old Jenavious Janvier From Deerfield Beach

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwpd0_0fFOOFcO00
Jenavious Janvier was last seen Monday, April 18, around 4:30 pm in the area of 700 Northwest 40th Street in Deerfield Beach. (BSO)

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has found a missing 12-year-old boy from Deerfield Beach.

BSO officials say Jenavious Janvier was spotted at a park in Coral Springs by someone who saw his picture on the news and recognized him.

Janvier went missing on Monday, April 18.

He was not hurt and is being reunited with his family.

No other details were made available

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee located; Amber Alert canceled

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday. Aziah Lumpkin went missing Feb. 27, and was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau. “Missing...
FRANKLIN, TN
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deerfield Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsmiami
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Florida Teen Dead After Exchanging Gunshots With Another While Wearing Body Armor

OCALA (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old is dead after he and another teen took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor. It happened in Belleview, which is just south of Ocala. Police charged 17-year-old Joshua Vining with aggravated manslaughter.  They say he and Christopher Leroy Broad were taking turns shooting each other when Broad was struck. Vining was found doing CPR on his friend when first responders arrived. A second teen has been charged with providing false information to police about the incident. And a third told officials he recorded the incident using Snapchat on his phone. Both Vining and the unidentified teen are being charged as adults. Police didn’t say what kind of gun was being used or who owned it.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

Florida Double Homicide Suspect Found Dead

Florida Double Homicide Suspect Found DeadFlorida Mugshot. According to Florida investigators, just before 3 p.m., on Monday, April 18, Anglin was spotted near the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The preliminary investigation revealed BSO VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) units were conducting surveillance in the area when a subject matching Anglin's description was observed walking northbound on East Sunrise Boulevard before entering the Circle K located at 901 W. Sunrise Blvd.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy