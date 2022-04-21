Brickell Groping Suspect Arrested After Grabbing Pregnant Woman While Walking With Her Daughter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Some women in the Brickell community of Miami are feeling a bit more at ease after a man who allegedly groped them is now behind bars.

Miami police say 43-year-old Emmanuel Bradley was arrested on Tuesday for groping a woman while she walking with her daughter and dog.

According to the police report, the woman said she was “inappropriately groped on the left breast,” by Bradley as they passed each other on the crosswalk at Brickell Avenue and SE 7 Street on April 2, around 9:00 a.m.

Ashleigh Giliberto told CBS4’s Joe Gorchow said she had just grabbed coffee that morning with her daughter on Brickell Avenue and she noticed Bradley yelling nearby.

“As we begin to cross paths, he grabs my chest out of nowhere,” she recalled. “So I turn around and start to yell at him. He runs away. By the time I look at my phone and call 911 for some help, he’s gone.”

She was upset and did not hesitate to file a police report that same day.

“I was mad. Really mad. I think that’s why I called 911. What else am I going to do? I was 35 weeks pregnant and could not fight back,” she said.

However, police couldn’t find him immediately after that incident. More than two weeks later, on April 19, she picked Bradley out of a police lineup and he was arrested.

The police report also states he is “known to have committed similar acts in the Brickell area.”

“What bothers me is if he hurt my daughter. And, B, if he is bold enough to do this to women now if we don’t file claims and take the next step, what’s he going to be emboldened to do later.”

At last check, Bradley was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, charged with misdemeanor battery and his bond was listed at $1,500.