Student arrested for battery on staff at PVHS, staff says

A letter was sent out on Wednesday from Lisa Schumacher, assistant principal at Palo Verde High School, regarding a student that was arrested for battery against a staff member.

The letter said school police investigated and made the arrest while CCSD policies and procedures applicable to the situation are being followed.

"Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters," Schumacher said in the letter. "As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct."

Palo Verde High School can be contacted at (702) 799-1450 if you have any questions or concerns.