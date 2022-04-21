ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Student arrested for battery on staff at PVHS, staff says

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snLFU_0fFOO9PH00

A letter was sent out on Wednesday from Lisa Schumacher, assistant principal at Palo Verde High School, regarding a student that was arrested for battery against a staff member.

The letter said school police investigated and made the arrest while CCSD policies and procedures applicable to the situation are being followed.

"Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters," Schumacher said in the letter. "As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct."

Palo Verde High School can be contacted at (702) 799-1450 if you have any questions or concerns.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo Verde High School#Police#Pvhs#Ccsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

School of 10-Year-Old Black Girl Who Died by Suicide Did Not Intervene Against Bullying, Report Finds

The school of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, a 10-year-old Black student who died by suicide in November, has been found to have done nothing about students bullying her prior. As CNN writes, the new investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District concluded that students and teachers at Foxboro Elementary in Farmington, Utah told Tichenor she needed to bathe. Izzy told her parents she was bullied because of her race and autism. While the findings insist there was no “direct” evidence to indicate she the bullying was racist or ableist, the three-person team admitted there’s a possibility the bullying was motivated by such factors.
FARMINGTON, UT
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy