ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Celtics Come Back From 17 Down, Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Nets With Game 2 Win

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHZML_0fFOO5sN00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics fell behind big in the first half of Game 2 against the Nets, and it looked like the series would be tied when it shifted to Brooklyn. But a phenomenal fourth quarter led by Jaylen Brown brought Boston back from what looked like a sure defeat, and the Celtics now own a 2-0 advantage and all the momentum in the series.

Boston overcame a 17-point deficit in the first half on Wednesday night to take Game 2, 114-107. The Celtics outscored the Nets 29-17 in the fourth quarter, led by 10 points by Brown. The C’s swingman finished with 22 points, six assists and four rebounds in the game, turning an off night into a great one in the final quarter.

Jayson Tatum also shook off a rough start to finish with 19 points. Though he shot just 5-for-16, he got everyone else involved and dished out 10 assists.

Daniel Theis had 15 points and six rebounds, Al Horford scored 16 before fouling out, and Marcus Smart added a dozen points as all five Boston starters finished in double figures. Grant Williams scored 17 while Payton Pritchard came on late and added 10 points off the bench.

Kevin Durant struggled again for Brooklyn, going just 4-for-17 from the floor. He scored 18 of his 27 at the free throw line. Kyrie Irving, who was met with boos and nasty chants whenever he touched the ball, had just 10 points off 4-for-13 shooting.

The Celtics got off to a rough start, letting Dorchester native Bruce Brown start the game with a 9-0 run. To put that into perspective, Brown averaged nine points per game during the regular season. He finished with 23 points on the night to match his regular-season high.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 17 late in the second quarter, but went on an 8-0 run to trim that Brooklyn lead. Tatum didn’t hit his first field goal until there was 1:13 left in the second quarter — a breakaway dunk off a Theis steal — and he promptly hit a a three off an Irving miss to make it a nine-point game. Tatum was 0-for-5 in the first quarter and just 2-for-8 at the break.

The Nets led 65-55 at the half thanks to 16 first-half points by Goran Dragic. It was only that close because Boston closed the second quarter on a 10-3 run.

Boston ripped off a 10-3 run early in the third as well and pulled within five after a three-point play by Brown made it 70-65. A Horford corner three made it a 72-68 game, and the Celtics got within two when Brown stripped Durant and got the ball to Tatum for a breakaway dunk.

It was an all-out battle from that point, with Theis tying things at 79-79 with just over three minutes left in the quarter with a short jumper.

The Nets took a five-point lead into the finale frame, but Brown hit a three and followed it with a beautiful layup to tie things at 92-92 four minutes into the quarter. Boston took its first lead with 7:48 to go when Pritchard hit a deep two off the bounce. Brown put Boston on top 96-92 with another driving hoop with seven minutes to go.

Brown gave Boston a 99-94 lead with just over six minutes left on a deep three, making it a 14-3 run for the Celtics. Tatum went on a 7-0 run on his own late in the game, hitting a floating runner to give Boston a 105-96 lead with 2:48 left. He nailed a dagger three with 2:05 on the clock to give the Celtics a 12-point lead.

Pritchard put in a driving layup with 22.8 second left to really seal the deal, giving Boston a 114-105 lead.

The Celtics now own a commanding 2-0 series lead, with Game 3 set for Saturday night in Brooklyn. Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-7 series go on to win the set 92.4 percent of the time. Boston is 40-1 all-time when taking a 2-0 lead in a series.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Donovan Mitchell Blasted By NBA Twitter After Rudy Gobert Diss

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz were favored to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, mainly because Luka Doncic is currently injured. Of course, with Doncic, the Mavs would be the favorites to take this matchup home, especially since the Jazz are known to be chokers once they hit the playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Nets Make Official Decision On Ben Simmons For Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs and could probably use some reinforcements right about now. But will those reinforcements come from All-Star guard Ben Simmons?. According to ESPN NBA insider Nick Friedell, the answer to that question is no. Simmons has been ruled...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ potential return for Nets gets blunt take from Celtics coach Ime Udoka

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka doesn’t look bothered by the reports of Ben Simmons potentially making his debut for the Brooklyn Nets in their playoff series. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Simmons has progressed well in his recovery from a back issue, so much so that a return in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs is now a “realistic target.” Since the Nets acquired him at the trade deadline, Simmons has yet to suit up for the team due to the injury setback. He hasn’t played at all this season as well after his holdout with the Philadelphia 6ers.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Dorchester, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Concedes That Boston Celtics Are In Championship Window After Nets Lose Game 2

View the original article to see embedded media. Kyrie Irving had a stinker against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 after starting the series with an incredible 39-point performance. Both performances led to the same result, a Boston Celtics win. Irving is extremely familiar with the Celtics team, as there are still many players from his time on the team still on the roster in Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford. His coach Brad Stevens is now the team's GM.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics reveal the plan for Robert Williams for his return in Game 3 vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics got a hard-fought victory against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2, erasing a 17-point deficit in the win. The Celtics took a 2-0 series lead with the win. If that wasn’t good news enough, the Celtics got even better news on Friday. It was initially reported that Boston’s center Robert Williams could return. Well, according to ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Robert Williams intends to return on a limits restriction for Game 3 Saturday. If all goes well, he will play a significant amount of minutes in Game 4. All of this is of course barring some sort of setback.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kyrie Irving’s wild Ime Udoka theory that explains back-to-back losses to Celtics

It’s a 2-0 series and the Brooklyn Nets are now two losses away from going fishing. After falling into a big hole by dropping two games in a hostile environment to the Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant gave some props to their former assistant coach. Ime Udoka took over in Boston last offseason, stepping in for Brad Stevens, who took an arguably cushier gig in the front office.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics
NESN

Draymond Green Recalls When Celtics’ Robert Williams Dunked On Him

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is well aware of Boston Celtics center Robert Williams’ proclivity for throwing down alley-oops. During an episode of Green’s podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” earlier this month, in which he had Celtics star Jayson Tatum on as a guest, Green told a story about how he studied Williams as a lob threat prior to the Celtics and Warriors meeting for a mid-December matchup at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

At 85, former Knicks great is still kicking up a storm with documentary

It was a time when the NCAA and the NIT could never be accused of being colorblind. No non-white team had ever been invited to their invitation-only block parties. Meanwhile, down in Nashville, Tenn., a man named John McClendon had begun an incredible coaching career at what was then named Tennessee A&I College. Recognized as the first African American basketball coach at a predominantly white university and the first African American head coach in any professional sport, McClendon didn’t know it just yet, but a teenaged Renaissance man-in-training, was playing in a high school basketball game that would change both of their lives.
NBA
CBS Boston

Resilience Is The Name Of The Game With These Boston Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) —  Buzzer beaters are fun. Furious comebacks are just as entertaining. The Celtics have done both in the last four nights, and now own a 2-0 lead over the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round playoff series. Through two postseason games, the Celtics have shown an incredible amount of resilience in their two victories. The resilience to win a close game they almost coughed up, and the resilience to shake off a terrible start and dig themselves out of a giant hole. In Game 1, Boston overcame a late run by the Nets and some absurd Kyrie Irving shot-making to win...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Sixers, Raptors fans won't be happy with NBA's L2M report

The main takeaway of the Sixers’ wild overtime Game 3 win over the Raptors is how Joel Embiid put the team on his back after halftime and willed his team to a very unlikely win. Beyond that, both teams had issues with the officiating. The NBA does a very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart Arrives For Game 2 Vs. Nets In Amazing ‘DPOY’ Robe

BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart is the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. He is also a man who loves a good robe. On Wednesday, ahead of Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, he celebrated both of those things. Smart looked ready for a heavyweight bout as he entered the TD Garden on Wednesday, sporting a special robe to celebrate his big win on Monday. The green and black robe had a big “DPOY” in gold on the back. Smart’s slick entrance was caught by the NBC Sports Boston crew, and immediately became an instant hit on Twitter: Marcus Smart pulled up with...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy