Celtics Come Back From 17 Down, Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Nets With Game 2 Win

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics fell behind big in the first half of Game 2 against the Nets, and it looked like the series would be tied when it shifted to Brooklyn. But a phenomenal fourth quarter led by Jaylen Brown brought Boston back from what looked like a sure defeat, and the Celtics now own a 2-0 advantage and all the momentum in the series.

Boston overcame a 17-point deficit in the first half on Wednesday night to take Game 2, 114-107. The Celtics outscored the Nets 29-17 in the fourth quarter, led by 10 points by Brown. The C’s swingman finished with 22 points, six assists and four rebounds in the game, turning an off night into a great one in the final quarter.

Jayson Tatum also shook off a rough start to finish with 19 points. Though he shot just 5-for-16, he got everyone else involved and dished out 10 assists.

Daniel Theis had 15 points and six rebounds, Al Horford scored 16 before fouling out, and Marcus Smart added a dozen points as all five Boston starters finished in double figures. Grant Williams scored 17 while Payton Pritchard came on late and added 10 points off the bench.

Kevin Durant struggled again for Brooklyn, going just 4-for-17 from the floor. He scored 18 of his 27 at the free throw line. Kyrie Irving, who was met with boos and nasty chants whenever he touched the ball, had just 10 points off 4-for-13 shooting.

The Celtics got off to a rough start, letting Dorchester native Bruce Brown start the game with a 9-0 run. To put that into perspective, Brown averaged nine points per game during the regular season. He finished with 23 points on the night to match his regular-season high.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 17 late in the second quarter, but went on an 8-0 run to trim that Brooklyn lead. Tatum didn’t hit his first field goal until there was 1:13 left in the second quarter — a breakaway dunk off a Theis steal — and he promptly hit a a three off an Irving miss to make it a nine-point game. Tatum was 0-for-5 in the first quarter and just 2-for-8 at the break.

The Nets led 65-55 at the half thanks to 16 first-half points by Goran Dragic. It was only that close because Boston closed the second quarter on a 10-3 run.

Boston ripped off a 10-3 run early in the third as well and pulled within five after a three-point play by Brown made it 70-65. A Horford corner three made it a 72-68 game, and the Celtics got within two when Brown stripped Durant and got the ball to Tatum for a breakaway dunk.

It was an all-out battle from that point, with Theis tying things at 79-79 with just over three minutes left in the quarter with a short jumper.

The Nets took a five-point lead into the finale frame, but Brown hit a three and followed it with a beautiful layup to tie things at 92-92 four minutes into the quarter. Boston took its first lead with 7:48 to go when Pritchard hit a deep two off the bounce. Brown put Boston on top 96-92 with another driving hoop with seven minutes to go.

Brown gave Boston a 99-94 lead with just over six minutes left on a deep three, making it a 14-3 run for the Celtics. Tatum went on a 7-0 run on his own late in the game, hitting a floating runner to give Boston a 105-96 lead with 2:48 left. He nailed a dagger three with 2:05 on the clock to give the Celtics a 12-point lead.

Pritchard put in a driving layup with 22.8 second left to really seal the deal, giving Boston a 114-105 lead.

The Celtics now own a commanding 2-0 series lead, with Game 3 set for Saturday night in Brooklyn. Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-7 series go on to win the set 92.4 percent of the time. Boston is 40-1 all-time when taking a 2-0 lead in a series.