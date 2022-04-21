Vice News: Can we please let pot shops use banks already?

I would like your advice on giving a hard-money loan to the man I’ve been dating for five years. He pressed me on this issue three years ago. I didn’t do the loan then, and it was a serious issue between us. The term of the loan that he secured with a third party was three years, which is now expiring. He wants and expects me to loan him $165,000 now.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 25 DAYS AGO