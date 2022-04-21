ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice News: Can we please let pot shops use banks already?

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers commemorated 4/20 by pushing the...

NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

I would like your advice on giving a hard-money loan to the man I’ve been dating for five years. He pressed me on this issue three years ago. I didn’t do the loan then, and it was a serious issue between us. The term of the loan that he secured with a third party was three years, which is now expiring. He wants and expects me to loan him $165,000 now.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Warning millions would struggle if cash phased out

Ten million people would struggle to cope in a cashless society even though only 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, a report has found. Going cashless would make budgeting difficult and would be a "major inconvenience" to another 15 million, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) found.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

If You're Short on Retirement Savings, Definitely Consider This Social Security Move

Some people enter retirement very shy of their savings goals. The right Social Security strategy could help compensate for a lack of savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the No. 1 Reason Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
ECONOMY

