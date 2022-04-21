Vice News: Can we please let pot shops use banks already?

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
TIME is running out for Mainers to claim a one-time $285 direct payment. As a part of Maine’s Disaster Relief Program, 524,754 workers are eligible to get the one-time payment. The program has aimed to help Maine citizens offset the financial difficulty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Under the...
RETAIL giants have been accused of taking advantage of rising inflation to overcharge customers and boost their profits by billions. A corporate watchdog group claims that stores including CVS Health, Target, Walmart and Costco raised their prices needlessly in 2020 and 2021 as the nation was struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.
A TEN-POINT boost to your credit score is huge, but one hundred points is a game-changer. Thanks to a recent reporting update, this is exactly the sort of credit increase consumers could see this summer. Beginning in July, three credit reporting agencies, Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion, will wipe medical debts...
I would like your advice on giving a hard-money loan to the man I’ve been dating for five years. He pressed me on this issue three years ago. I didn’t do the loan then, and it was a serious issue between us. The term of the loan that he secured with a third party was three years, which is now expiring. He wants and expects me to loan him $165,000 now.
Ten million people would struggle to cope in a cashless society even though only 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, a report has found. Going cashless would make budgeting difficult and would be a "major inconvenience" to another 15 million, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) found.
Some people enter retirement very shy of their savings goals. The right Social Security strategy could help compensate for a lack of savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced it will extend the moratorium on federal student loan repayment through Aug. 31. The extension has allowed millions of American borrowers to postpone payments during the pandemic — student loan payments were originally set to resume May 1. “I know folks were hit...
I went to brunch last weekend and, when the server handed us the bill, she said a 20% service fee was added to cover her benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. I am absolutely supportive of paying restaurant and waitstaff a living wage and they...
Ranking insurance companies is an inherently difficult process. On one hand, all insurance companies pay out significant amounts of money in claims every year, protecting clients from major losses in...
A HUGE new guaranteed income program is offering $6,000 over the next year -- and applications are opening in just days. A new Chicago universal basic income pilot program will pay out $500 a month for a full year to help some struggling low-income residents in the city. As many...
After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
DO you ever make a cheeky quip when buying a scratchcard, asking the store worker to pick a "winning one" for you?. Well, if you do, you're one of countless people who make the same joke when buying the cards - and employees are more than a little bored of it.
HOUSEHOLDS with credit cards face higher costs from this month as Visa and Mastercard plan to hike fees. On Monday, the National Retail Federation (NRF) urged the payment providers to cancel the scheduled swipe fee increases. The estimated $1.2billion in fee increases were originally scheduled to take effect in April...
Australian banks are being forced to repay billions of dollars in refunds after asking thousands of customers to pay for 'junk insurance'. A whopping 6.5million Aussies will be repaid their share of $10billion banks are putting aside for victims who bought the 'add-on' insurance. The banking Royal Commission found institutions...
