College Basketball Insider Doesn’t Think Jay Wright Will Coach in NBA

Jay Wright is retiring from Villanova after a 21-year career as the head coach, he announced on Wednesday night .

Since the Hall of Fame coach is just 60 years old, some fans speculated whether or not Wright would look for a career in the NBA.

With the Lakers coaching position open after Frank Vogel was fired following the regular season , some wondered if the team would target Wright as the successor.

However, in regards to these rumors, The Athletic ’s Dana O’Neil , who has worked closely with Wright in the past, tweeted on Wednesday that she would be “shocked” if the coach transitioned into an NBA role as he previously told her that Villanova was “his last coaching stop.”

The rumors surrounding Wright’s future don’t stop here. Wright is also reportedly looking into a career in broadcasting after he rests some in his retirement.

During his time at Villanova, Wright won 520 games, went to four Final Fours and won national championships in 2016 and ’18.

The Wildcats are expected to hire Fordham coach Kyle Neptune , first reported by Jon Rothstein .

