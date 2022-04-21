ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Staying warm this week

By Cecilia Reeves
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe warmed back into the 70s across Middle Georgia this afternoon, setting the stage for our next warm up tomorrow. Clouds have started to push east from a disturbance near Mississippi this evening, which will help to keep...

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Windy Today, Cooler Weekend Ahead

It’s a windy morning across much of central and eastern KELOLAND. Wind advisories have been posted for several areas. The wind will be a big factor behind this Red Flag Warning posted for a large portion of KELOLAND. Fire danger will be in the extreme category in many areas.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Storms possible next Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next storm system is forecast to arrive by the middle of next week. Water Vapor imagery as of Friday evening showed it over the eastern Pacific ocean. The Jet Stream Forecast has this energetic trough moving through the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. At the surface, a dry...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool weekend, clouds Saturday, tricky Sunday

It's a cooler weekend overall, but still not bad! Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. More clouds will filter in through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 60s.Some showers move through later tonight. By no means is it a washout, but ... take an umbrella if you're heading out after sunset, just in case. They'll be light, no big deal.Lows will fall into the 40s overnight.Tomorrow will be a tricky one!A backdoor cold front works through from the northeast, bringing an onshore flow. Whatever the front sets up will dictate the afternoon temps for you. Highs will likely range from near 70 far west/inland to the 60s around NYC, and only the 50s to the east. Central Pennsylvania will climb into the 80s!The good news is after some lingering drops early on, much of the day will be dry with more sun the farther west you go.Heading through next week, temps remain below normal. Our best chance of rain comes on Tuesday. Have a good one!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRBL News 3

Beautiful Weekend, Warm Week Ahead!

A really nice weekend is on tap with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. It will be quite breezy today however, with winds gusting to 30 mph, so hold onto those hats. For the next several days, Sunday will be just a beautiful, but we may see a few high clouds swing […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT

