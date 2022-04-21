San Francisco Zoo Visitors Benefiting From Longtime Volunteer’s Love of Plants, Natural Habitats

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — It’s called the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens because of one of its longest-serving volunteers.

As a 33-year volunteer, Gail Secchia has filled many roles, including docent, president of the docents, board member emeritus, and donor at the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens. The 82-year-old has helped thousands of young visitors soak in the wonders of nature.

“No noise. No jumping around. Just watch. You can learn so much,” Secchia would say.

Visitors are learning a lot through two gardens Secchia founded. The 10-year-old Conservation Corner showcases environmentally-friendly features like solar power and organic vegetable growing.

Secchia hopes to inspire people to plant their own gardens.

NOMINATE A JEFFERSON AWARD HERO

“Even if you have a space this big, you can grow lettuces, kale, swiss chard, all those things, and it keeps coming back and you get it fresh from your garden, your stuff,” she said.

Five years ago, the retired horticulturist also started the Fragrance Garden which attracts pollinators like bees and butterflies in a sensory celebration.

“This garden gives a lot: sense, smells, touch, feel it. Hear the water. You can see the birds taking a bath,” Secchia said.

San Francisco Zoo and Gardens Director Tanya Peterson says Secchia has also taken the lead in advocating for natural habitats for the animals.

“Gail optimizes the 3 Cs of San Francisco Zoo’s mission: connect, care, and conserve,” said Peterson. “She’s done that by this creation of natural gardens and habitats.”

LEARN MORE: Jefferson Awards for Public Service

Secchia has shared her passion for growing at the zoo for years. She took early retirement from her corporate management job in 1988, and decided to study horticulture at City College of San Francisco.

Secchia worked as a horticulturist at the zoo for ten years. Today, Secchia oversees ten volunteers who care for the gardens.

Twenty-year volunteer Mary Sutton says Secchia taught her everything from how to correctly pick weeds to how to irrigate and care for plants.

“I’ve learned so much from her,” Sutton said. “None of us is incapable of planting and taking care of plants if we choose to, which therefore takes care of the environment.”

So for creating natural gardens and habitats as more than three decades at the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, this week’s Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Gail Secchia.