ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Zoo Visitors Benefiting From Longtime Volunteer’s Love of Plants, Natural Habitats

By Elizabeth Cook
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Wbjj_0fFONavK00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — It’s called the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens because of one of its longest-serving volunteers.

As a 33-year volunteer, Gail Secchia has filled many roles, including docent, president of the docents, board member emeritus, and donor at the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens. The 82-year-old has helped thousands of young visitors soak in the wonders of nature.

“No noise. No jumping around. Just watch. You can learn so much,” Secchia would say.

Visitors are learning a lot through two gardens Secchia founded. The 10-year-old Conservation Corner showcases environmentally-friendly features like solar power and organic vegetable growing.

Secchia hopes to inspire people to plant their own gardens.

NOMINATE A JEFFERSON AWARD HERO

“Even if you have a space this big, you can grow lettuces, kale, swiss chard, all those things, and it keeps coming back and you get it fresh from your garden, your stuff,” she said.

Five years ago, the retired horticulturist also started the Fragrance Garden which attracts pollinators like bees and butterflies in a sensory celebration.

“This garden gives a lot: sense, smells, touch, feel it. Hear the water. You can see the birds taking a bath,” Secchia said.

San Francisco Zoo and Gardens Director Tanya Peterson says Secchia has also taken the lead in advocating for natural habitats for the animals.

“Gail optimizes the 3 Cs of San Francisco Zoo’s mission: connect, care, and conserve,” said Peterson. “She’s done that by this creation of natural gardens and habitats.”

LEARN MORE: Jefferson Awards for Public Service

Secchia has shared her passion for growing at the zoo for years. She took early retirement from her corporate management job in 1988, and decided to study horticulture at City College of San Francisco.

Secchia worked as a horticulturist at the zoo for ten years. Today, Secchia oversees ten volunteers who care for the gardens.

Twenty-year volunteer Mary Sutton says Secchia taught her everything from how to correctly pick weeds to how to irrigate and care for plants.

“I’ve learned so much from her,” Sutton said. “None of us is incapable of planting and taking care of plants if we choose to, which therefore takes care of the environment.”

So for creating natural gardens and habitats as more than three decades at the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens, this week’s Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Gail Secchia.

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

12 National Parks Within Driving Distance of San Francisco

Looking for an outdoor escape with plenty of room to roam and no shortage of spectacular scenery? You’re in luck. From San Francisco, you’re within driving distance of 12 national parks, monuments and museums. Check out our list, from closest to farthest from downtown SF, and get ready to hit the road.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘Being Good To The Planet’; San Francisco Cafe Celebrates Earth Day Year Round

By Justin Andrews, KPIX SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Earth Day is a day we celebrate the earth and help the environment, but recycling experts say it should be something celebrated year-round. Nourish Café has two locations in San Francisco and since opening seven years ago they’ve been dedicated to more than just feeding people. “We are a business, we’re making money, but it’s also about being good to the planet and being responsible in how we do that,” said Sarah Bacon, the cafe’s co-owner. Nourish Café serves 100-percent plant-based meals. With 50-60 percent of their business being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
AOL Corp

For Earth Day, plant native plants, practice benign neglect

This image provided by Mt. Cuba Center shows the formal native plant garden blooming at the botanical garden, located in Hockessin, Del. Plantings depicted are: Amsonia tabernaemontana 'Storm Cloud', Asclepias tuberosa, Coreopsis verticillata 'Crazy Cayenne', Gillenia trifoliata 'Pink Profusion', Monarda didyma 'AChall', Penstemon 'Dark Towers', Physocarpus opulifolius 'SMPOTW', Rudbeckia maxima, Sisyrinchium angustifolium 'Lucerne', Solidago sphacelata 'Golden Fleece' and Symphyotrichum oblongifolium 'October Skies'. (Alessandra N. Stokley/Mt. Cuba Center via AP)
HOCKESSIN, DE
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vegetable Garden#Natural Habitats#Kpix#The San Francisco Zoo#Swiss#Cs Of San Francisco Zoo
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Solar Power
CBS San Francisco

Live Easter Services Return to Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Easter is a time to celebrate new life and new beginnings and, on Sunday, San Francisco’s Glide Memorial Church held its first in-person Easter service in two years. It came at a time of great change. “My friend, who’s in the choir, called me and basically said, get in here!” said church-goer Elizabeth Greenfield. “So, I ran down the street.” “This Easter is more special than any of the other ones because of the pandemic, because we haven’t been able to see each other, so this is more special,” said 30-year Glide choir member Stacey Pearson. The church may...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

‘It's been such a blessing’ | Future Habitat for Humanity homeowner grateful to volunteers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All this month, ABC10 has been partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento in supporting the organization’s Women Build event. All throughout Women’s History Month, more than 500 women have come out to help build Habitat for Humanity homes for families in need. It’s at Habitat’s Mandolin Estates in Sacramento, where 13 homes are in various stages of construction. Every family receiving one of these homes puts in 500 hours of so-called “sweat equity,” as they work alongside volunteers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Years In The Making; Battery Bluff Opens In The Presidio of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It was only fitting on Earth Day for Presidio of San Francisco park officials to unveil the Bay Area’s newest open space — six acres of grass, trees and pathways called Battery Bluff with spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge. The park sits atop a tunnel over Doyle Drive — a busy thoroughfare connecting the bridge and San Francisco’s Marin District — and has been in the works for years. Among those taking in the views Friday was Jen Lashua, who lives nearby. “I think it’s fantastic,” she told KPIX. “I think it’s beautiful...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Earth Day: San Jose State’s ‘The Green Ninja’ Teaches Kids About Climate Change

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The message of Earth Day has had a long history on the campus of San Jose State University and that tradition continues this year as students and faculty work to create new ways to education the next generation about protecting the planet. “We use humor and fun and tell kids about things they can do in their own community to make a difference,” said Professor Eugene Cordero, a climate scientist at SJSU. “For kids, they can’t put solar panels on their roof every day but they get a choice about what they eat.” Cordero started a research...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy