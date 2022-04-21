ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0fFONRvf00 Six years ago, Staci Crosswell joined the ranks of the teaching profession to do one thing: make a difference.

But, as reality has set it in, the hope and optimism have slowly drained away.

Crosswell's story is a common one heard from hundreds of Texas teachers who have become disillusioned with the profession. There's the low average salary that has remained stagnant for nearly a decade. Then the frequent switches to virtual learning and back to the classroom caused by the coronavirus pandemic. And the newer requirement to complete a 60- to 120-hour course on reading, known as Reading Academies, if teachers for kindergarten through third grade want to keep their jobs in 2023. And there's the recouping of learning progress lost during the pandemic.

Crosswell considered leaving her teaching job in the middle of the school year. But the fear of losing her teaching certification stopped her. Over the last six months, a record number of teachers have been reported to the state for leaving in the middle of the school year. Doing so means a district can have a teacher's license revoked.

Crosswell, who is a second grade teacher in the Humble Independent School District, said she wasn't going to risk getting reported and potentially lose her certification even though she still plans on leaving the profession at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

"It's my safety," she said. "If I lost my teaching certificate, I would be out of luck."

Districts in the past have reported teachers to the state for leaving before their contracts are up, but over the last year there has been a surge in such reports - at the same time as a statewide teacher shortage.

At least 471 contract abandonment reports have been sent to the state, according to recent data. That's a 60% increase from the 2021 fiscal year.

"We're leaving because it's not worth it anymore," Crosswell said.

Teachers who opt to leave in the middle of a school year can be reported to the state, and the State Board for Educator Certification can either suspend or revoke a teacher's certification. In most cases, teachers receive a one-year suspension of their certification. Teachers can leave the job penalty-free if they do so 45 days before the school year begins.

Paul Tapp, an attorney for the Association of Texas Professional Educators, provides legal counsel for teachers looking to understand the consequences of contract abandonment. In the past two years, Tapp said, he's seen a surge of teacher certification suspensions.

"I've been working with teachers just a little over 25 years at this point, and I have never seen a period like we have gone through, particularly this year, but last year as well," Tapp said. "The thing we're seeing now that we didn't see before was the teacher saying, 'OK, I understand I'll be sanctioned, and I don't care.'"

Tapp said he thinks the marked increase isn't necessarily because districts are issuing complaints to the state more than before, but that teachers are quitting at unprecedented rates.

"On top of having such a difficult job, being kicked around in the public discourse has just gotten to be too much for a lot of teachers," Tapp said, referring to the push to ban anti-racism instruction, labeled by some state lawmakers as critical race theory, and the move by some districts to restrict acknowledgement of LGBTQ identities in the classroom.

The state has recently adopted new flexibility when looking at these contract-abandonment cases. Exceptions can be made if a teacher is changing positions, resigning because of safety concerns or experiencing a reduction in pay.

But still, the surge in reports boils down to districts needing a teacher in a classroom, and school officials are trying anything in their power to discourage teachers from leaving before their contracts are up.

"ISDs have really found themselves between a rock and a hard place," said Monty Exter, a lobbyist with the Association of Texas Professional Educators.

Exter said he has a hard time believing that districts want to punish these teachers. Instead, he thinks they want to create an atmosphere that stops other teachers from trying to quit as well. But that isn't an effective strategy because most teachers who leave mid-year are leaving the profession and are not coming back.

The surge in reports could also have a negative effect on people wanting to enter the field as they will see it as a bad environment, Exter said.

"It's too adversarial," he said. "But again, I think ISDs feel like they have limited tools, and they are under a lot of pressure at the moment."

Zeph Capo, president of the Texas American Federation of Teachers, said school districts that are losing more teachers this school year are finding it increasingly difficult to replace them in the middle of the year.

"Every single one of those individuals have made a conscious decision to say they no longer give a damn about their teacher certification because conditions have gotten that bad," Capo said.

When talking about Texas' teacher shortage, experts usually point to teachers being overworked and underpaid. But Capo believes these teachers aren't leaving in the middle of the year and potentially risking their certification over more pay. He believes it's become an issue of health, safety and respect.

Texas saw two COVID-19 surges this school year, which pushed school districts to the limit. Teachers were out, substitutes weren't available and instead districts were asking parents to come in and watch the children.

When Crosswell was making her decision to leave, she said it boiled down to putting her interest first. Teachers, for the most part, are asked to be selfless and put others ahead of themselves and their families.

"My mental health is greater than the need," she said.

While a school district can file a complaint to the state, only SBEC has the legal authority to sanction a teacher. Teachers need what's considered "good cause" to leave the classroom mid-year without punishment, which can include health concerns or a spouse getting a job in a different city. Overwork and an unwillingness to continue are not considered good cause, Tapp said.

The vast majority of teacher contracts are single-year contracts, Tapp said. And although districts like Pflugerville ISD have decided to more aggressively report teachers to the state in the midst of a teacher shortage, some have taken the opposite approach - like giving thousands of dollars in bonuses to teachers who decide to stay.

"As a lawyer, I have a lot of respect for contracts," Tapp said. "I certainly understand you can't just walk away from it because you don't feel like doing it anymore. But that said, there is a larger public issue here as well. ... Sidelining a teacher so they are not available to teach anymore, in the middle of the teaching shortage we're dealing with, hurts everyone."

The suspension of a teacher's license usually lasts for one calendar year, starting from the time the teacher abandoned the contract or the time the sanction was issued. Because a school year intersects with two calendar years, this usually means the teacher won't be able to teach in Texas public schools for at least two school years, Tapp said.

Tapp said the state should consider meting out lesser sanctions. An inscribed reprimand on a teacher's license, for instance, would permanently reflect their decision to leave.

"The idea that the one-year suspension is the appropriate sanction for a teacher who abandons her contract is something that was just decided; there's nothing that is written in stone that that's the obvious sanction," Tapp said.

"I understand that there's a balance that has to be considered because we do need teachers in the classroom," he said. "But I think teachers, like any professionals, should be able to expect that the expectations put on them are going to be reasonable."

Disclosure: The Association of Texas Professional Educators and Texas AFT have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

We can't wait to welcome you in person and online to the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, our multiday celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day's news - all taking place just steps away from the Texas Capitol from Sept. 22-24. When tickets go on sale in May, Tribune members will save big. Donate to join or renew today.

Comments / 23

cheeky monkey
2d ago

we'll only respect and recognize the value of good teachers when they all quit. Taking away their certification is petty, punitive and counterproductive. The shortage is going to skyrocket in 6 weeks. Treat people better 🤷‍♀️

Reply
8
Stupid You
2d ago

i am sure if it was bad enough to quit during the middle of the school year, then they probably dont care and will be entering another profession anyway

Reply
9
will Robinson
2d ago

I love how administration would rather be punitive rather than reflect as see if they could get better!!

Reply(1)
10
Related
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Massachusetts parents sue school, say officials encouraged children to use new names, pronouns without consent

Parents are taking their children's school to court, alleging teachers encouraged their children to change their pronouns and names without the parents' knowledge. Parents Stephen Foote and Marissa Silvestri claim their child was encouraged by Ludlow Public School officials to adopt a new name and different gendered pronouns. Parents Jonathan Feliciano and Sandra Salmeron, who are also involved in the suit, allege the school's policies to withhold information from parents about children's gender identities violates their parental and religious rights.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading Academies
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution to be paused, DA says

Melissa Lucio, the Texas mother of 14 who was scheduled for execution on 27 April for what her lawyers argue was a wrongful conviction, is likely to get a stay of execution, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz told a hearing on Tuesday.Lucio, who has maintained her innocence on death row for more than 14 years, was sentenced to death in the murder trial of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, in February 2007. The district attorney, who previously had stood by his decision to sentence Lucio to death, has since walked back that statement, The Daily Beast reported.Mr Saenz reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Here’s What Copperas Cove Police Said About The Death Of Destiney Carrey

This week, Facebook tributes have been flooding my timeline for Destiney Carey (Cannon), a young mother and entrepreneur whose life was cut short in Copperas Cove, Texas. Carey was tragically killed on April 7th - the victim of a shooting. She was a local designer responsible for a number of beautiful clothing items worn by Killeen women and models. Police have released more information after arresting her boyfriend as the suspect in this senseless killing.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD mourns the loss of employee

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department announced the passing of one of its longtime employees. The department’s Facebook post stated Yadira Ramos, 40 passed away on April 17, Easter Sunday. Police said Ramos was the Administrative Secretary for the Criminal Investigations Division. Weslaco Police described her as a loving wife, a strong mother, […]
WESLACO, TX
AFP

Texas executes its oldest death row inmate

Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of killing a policeman more than 30 years ago during a routine traffic stop. Buntion was the oldest man on death row in Texas, the conservative southern state which puts more prisoners to death than any other American state.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas BBQ restaurant now in compliance after failing to pay nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime

ROANOKE, Texas — A Texas employer failed to pay its employees nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime pay, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The North Texas restaurant Roanoke Hard Eight BBQ owed its employees all their tips and hourly managers weren’t paid the correct time and a half rate for all hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek. This came out to $867,572 in owed tips and pay for 910 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
ROANOKE, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy