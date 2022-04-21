ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Unveils Rudy Giuliani: “Is That Robert Duvall?”

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebQNL_0fFOMvJy00

Click here to read the full article.

Rudy Giuliani was finally unmasked on The Masked Singer .

“It surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer, ” host Nick Cannon said as Donald Trump’s former lawyer was revealed as Jack in the Box during Wednesday’s episode.

“This is definitely something I never would have guessed,” added judge Robin Thicke.

There has been much controversy surrounding Giuliani’s appearance on the Fox reality competition series after his participation was first revealed by Deadline in February.

The reaction on the show to the man who helped Trump spread his baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen was an interesting one.

There were genuine gasps and looks of shock from the audience as well as a stunned Cannon when the mask came off, and judge Ken Jeong immediately crossed his arms.

Fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger looked confused and asked Jeong, “Is that Robert Duvall?” a reference to Thicke’s earlier guess. After responding to her in muted terms that it was, in fact, not The Godfather and The Judge star, Jeong quietly walked off the stage down the steps.

While Thicke is thought to have followed him to check on his friend, that was not shown on the Fox broadcast, which cut to Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy dancing and having a whale of a time. McCarthy thanked Giuliani for appearing – apparently doing the show for his granddaughter – and said she was “so glad” he appeared.

The episode was titled “Don’t Mask, Don’t Tell,” quite on the nose for a Republican figure like Giuliani, though to be fair the former mayor of New York was critical of the policy at the time.

Giuliani sang George Thorogood & the Destroyers’ “Bad To The Bone,” a song featuring the lyrics “I make a rich woman beg… I’ll make a good woman steal” before he was cast out of the show.

There were some clues earlier in the episode about the Jack in the Box character, highlighting that he feels “impulsive” and a nod to the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference. “I get put in a box a lot,” Giuliani said.

“It can’t get badder than that,” Thicke said after hearing Giuliani sing.

The Masked Singer, whose season is titled “The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly,” is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment with former BBC exec Moira Ross as showrunner. She exec produces alongside Craig Plestis and Nick Cannon.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

'Thoroughly disgusted' viewers, judge Ken Jeong protest Rudy Giuliani's controversial 'Masked Singer' appearance: 'He should be in prison'

A month before The Masked Singer Season 7 premiered, Deadline and TMZ leaked the disturbing news that Donald Trump's notorious former attorney and adviser Rudy Giuliani had competed on the show, and that Giuliani’s reveal had shocked everyone in the room. Judge Ken Jeong, a man known for his liberal political views, reportedly had the strongest reaction — storming off the set in disgust while his co-star, Robin Thicke, chased after him to make sure he was OK.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
George Thorogood
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Donald Trump
Distractify

Why Did Ken Jeong Walk off 'The Masked Singer'? The Drama Explained

The latest season of The Masked Singer was rife with controversy before a single episode had made it to air. Months ago, a report suggested that Ken Jeong had walked off the show's set after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as one of the celebrity guests. Now, that episode has aired, and many are wondering what led Ken Jeong to walk off the show's set.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#The Mask
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

70K+
Followers
28K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy