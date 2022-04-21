ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Jay Wright Did It His Way, and That Includes His Retirement

By Pat Forde
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtHgO_0fFOMoO700

The Villanova coach’s abrupt exit from college hoops is stunning, but he walks away on his terms.

Bang.

The single-syllable, dead-solid-pure utterance that capped Jay Wright’s arrival at the summit of college basketball also serves as his departure line. Sudden, breathtaking, startling.

That was the word Wright mouthed on the sideline, with preternatural calm, when Kris Jenkins hit arguably the most dramatic shot in men’s NCAA tournament history to deliver Villanova the 2016 national championship . Having won another title since then and taken his fourth ’Nova team to the Final Four this month, his abrupt exit from the stage arrives with a similar thunderclap. Nobody saw this coming.

Wright won national titles in 2016 and ’18 (pictured).

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Word escaped Wednesday that the Villanova coach will retire , at age 60, at the top of his game, seemingly at the peak of his powers. He’s hardly the first to go out with what appeared to be a long runway of continued success ahead of him—John Wooden, Al McGuire, etc.—but this comes at a vulnerable time for the sport.

It’s an odd time when there are more star players— like Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe —hanging around the college game than college coaches.

Quite frankly, college basketball needs more leaders with Wright’s class, decorum, coaching prowess and gravitas. Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski and Wright stepping down within 13 months’ time is a massive brain drain and leadership vacuum in the sport. That’s 10 national championships and 25 Final Fours between three men. There has never been a more tumultuous time to be a coach in a college revenue sport; whether that’s a connective tissue between these three massive departures is open to conjecture.

Let’s be real about the demands of the job as it currently exists, and Wright’s current life station. He’s made plenty of money to live securely ever after. His children are all grown. He loves his offseason time on the Jersey Shore. Most importantly, he’s never been in it for the accolades or the hosannas or the all-time leaderboard.

If Wright were coaching to stoke his own ego, he would have left Villanova for some of the many jobs that were offered. The NBA called, Kentucky called, many others with more money and more cache than Villanova called. He turned everyone down for 15 years or more, becoming arguably the greatest current coach in the game.

He was a brilliant leader in his happy place, and he was smart enough to recognize it. Villanova is a basketball school with strong tradition, but not all the money and fame available elsewhere. He never tried to climb the ladder beyond where he was.

Instead, he built from within. “Culture” is a vague sports term that is more easily recognized than defined, but you can make the argument that Wright’s Villanova culture over the past decade-plus surpasses anything else in the sport.

Since 2009, ’Nova went to four Final Fours and won two national championships, with a single losing season in that time. The Wildcats averaged 26.6 victories, just 8.1 losses. They earned a No. 1 or 2 NCAA tournament seed seven times in 13 seasons, a rock of consistency in an increasingly transitory sport.

Along the way, Wright developed a unique style of play. Post-up guards and five three-point shooters—they basically turned the old offensive tenets upside down. Wright’s ’Nova teams played deliberately but passed willingly, nobody concerned about where the next basket was coming from as long as it was someone on their team.

It was beautiful, but it wasn’t easy. Especially not easy to recruit to. Wright and his staff had to work hard to find just the right players, then develop them to be just the right teammates. There was no rolling the balls out at Villanova and letting overwhelming talent take over.

Perhaps that took a toll on the architect. Wright always looked suave on the sidelines, but he sweated every detail—as many great coaches do. By this past NCAA tournament, he started to look his age. It had been a grind of a year.

Wright was an assistant coach on the USA Olympic team, an experience that drained everyone even more than the customary international obligation. The experience in Japan was both a privilege and a massive chore, and diving into a college basketball season upon return from that would be a bracing challenge. Wright did it, and then led yet another great team to yet another 30-win season and a Big East tournament title.

Villanova had the earmarks of a potential national title winner until the final minute of its regional final game against Houston, when star player Justin Moore tore his Achilles tendon. Without him, a thin and undersized team was doomed against eventual champion Kansas in the semifinals. The Wildcats were laudable losers, but Wright looked older and more worn leaving the Superdome floor in New Orleans than he ever had.

Following the recent trend where giant coaches have departed, Wright will hand off the job to a former assistant. Kyle Neptune, 16–16 in a single season at Fordham, will make the quantum leap up to the best job in the Big East. How it works out is anyone’s guess.

Hubert Davis turned out to be a smashing successor to Williams and North Carolina, and Jon Scheyer is recruiting like an absolute tornado as the successor to Krzyzewski at Duke. Neptune might well be able to sustain the culture Wright built, but those answers are years away.

As for Wright himself? He could be a sensational TV analyst, possessing a storyteller’s charm and a great coach’s insight. Or perhaps he chills for a season, rekindles the fire and finally takes a spin on a new ride—NBA or NCAA, he’d be in demand.

But he also could be done. Wright has never hungered for the spotlight as much as the purity of the competition—and if there are no more lands left to conquer competitively, it could simply be time to walk away and enjoy the rest of life.

The ability to retire at age 60, hopefully in good health, is a blessing. It’s the sport Jay Wright leaves behind that we need to worry about.

More Jay Wright Coverage:

College Hoops World Reacts to Jay Wright Retirement
Report: Wright Looking Into Broadcasting Career
Again, With Attitude: Inside Villanova’s 2018 Title

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Houston, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Villanova, PA
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Villanova, PA
College Sports
Villanova, PA
College Basketball
The Spun

NBA World Is Shocked By Kevin Durant Tonight

The NBA world can’t seem to believe what it’s seeing from the Brooklyn Nets superstar on Wednesday evening. Durant, arguably the best player in the world, has been frustrated by the Celtics’ pressure defense in Game 2 of the first round series. The Nets superstar has turned the ball over five times, while making just four shots from the field.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaq, Kenny Smith Drama

The NBA on TNT crew are no strangers to poking fun at each other. But during the team’s pregame coverage on Wednesday night, Shaquille O’Neal seemed to take a more serious tone with his co-worker Kenny “The Jet” Smith. Smith joked around with Shaq, calling him...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
Al Mcguire
Person
Kris Jenkins
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball F Brandon Johns reveals transfer destination

A prominent Michigan basketball player is on the move. Former Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., who came to Ann Arbor despite being a four-star from East Lansing, never quite solidified his status as a star player for the maize and blue. He excelled when coming off the bench for two years, taking over for Isaiah Livers either in spot duty or when Livers was injured. But he got his turn as a starter in 2021-22, his fourth year with the program, but ultimately was supplanted by freshman Moussa Diabate.
EAST LANSING, MI
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Final Four
thecomeback.com

Duke star Paolo Banchero makes major announcment

The Duke Blue Devils had an excellent run in the 2021-22 college basketball season surrounded by the looming retirement of longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski but ultimately fell short to their bitter rival in the Final Four, losing to North Carolina 81-77. The team was one of the most talented...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Coach K Tonight

With Jay Wright choosing to retire from Villanova, many in the college basketball world are also talking about Coach K. Mike Krzyzewski, of course, did not choose an abrupt retirement. Instead, the legendary college basketball head coach had a year-long retirement tour. Wright, along with former North Carolina head coach...
VILLANOVA, PA
ClutchPoints

Duke prospect Wendell Moore makes final decision on NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is slowly approaching as the playoffs are officially underway. However, many scouts around the league are doing their due diligence on scouting the incoming rookie class. The Duke Blue Devils have some notable names eligible to enter the league and Wendell Moore has made his final decision.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Edey reveals decision for Purdue's 2022-23 season

Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

13 Schools Named For Memphis Transfer Emoni Bates

Last Saturday, it was reported that Memphis freshman Emoni Bates will enter the transfer portal. Shortly after that report came out, Bates released a letter for his fans. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger,” Bates wrote. “Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's Connor McCaffery makes call for 2022-23 season

Connor McCaffery is not quite ready to leave Iowa City. One of the sons of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, Connor has spent 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes since joining the program for the 2017-18 season. Afforded the opportunity to return for final season, McCaffery announced Thursday that he will suit up for the Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 season.
IOWA CITY, IA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy