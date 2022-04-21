Nats Fail to Communicate Parachuters Forcing Capitol to Evacuate

A harmless pregame routine led to an eventful day in D.C.

Playing in the Washington D.C. area has its benefits, but it also has its occasional detriments, as the Nationals discovered earlier today.

Washington planned for an Army parachute team for its pregame festivities, as it occasionally does before a game. However, the team failed to properly communicate their plans to the U.S. Capitol.

According to CNN, the U.S. Capitol was forced to evacuate everyone inside early Wednesday evening for an unknown aircraft, thanks to the team’s poor communication.

After a brief respite, Capitol police announced that people re-entered the building, though they are still “gathering more information.”

The Capitol initially labeled the plane as a “probable threat,” per CNN, which led to the evacuation.

Washington was using the parachuters as part of its plan for military appreciation night at Nationals Park. According to CNN , air traffic controllers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were aware that the flight was taking place.

More MLB Coverage: