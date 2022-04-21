ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nats Fail to Communicate Parachuters Forcing Capitol to Evacuate

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhvXG_0fFOMPGq00

A harmless pregame routine led to an eventful day in D.C.

Playing in the Washington D.C. area has its benefits, but it also has its occasional detriments, as the Nationals discovered earlier today.

Washington planned for an Army parachute team for its pregame festivities, as it occasionally does before a game. However, the team failed to properly communicate their plans to the U.S. Capitol.

According to CNN, the U.S. Capitol was forced to evacuate everyone inside early Wednesday evening for an unknown aircraft, thanks to the team’s poor communication.

After a brief respite, Capitol police announced that people re-entered the building, though they are still “gathering more information.”

The Capitol initially labeled the plane as a “probable threat,” per CNN, which led to the evacuation.

Washington was using the parachuters as part of its plan for military appreciation night at Nationals Park. According to CNN , air traffic controllers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were aware that the flight was taking place.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Tommy Pham
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Matt Gaetz clashes with ex-general as he’s dubbed ‘clownish buffoon’ after shouting at head of US military

Representative Matt Gaetz on Tuesday continued attacking Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following a contentious exchange at a House Armed Services Committee hearing which ended with the two men shouting at each other after Mr Gaetz criticised the US military for what he described as “woke-ism” at the cost of combat readiness.Mr Gaetz, a Florida Republican who is reportedly under investigation for alleged child sex trafficking, used his allotted five minutes of question time at a hearing on the 2023 US defence budget to berate Mr Austin, a former head of US Central Command who retired from the US Army...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parachute#Nats#Reds#Capitol Police#Cnn#Bring Mlb Team#Fight Padres
Fox News

Trey Gowdy tells Rep. Cawthorn: Start naming names, or admit that you 'made it up'

Former four-term United States representative and host of "Sunday Night in America" Trey Gowdy responded on his show Sunday to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's, R-N.C., claim that he witnessed Washington elites engage in hard drug use and solicit attendees for orgies. Gowdy called on Cawthorn to provide the public with names of the alleged participants or admit "that you made it up."
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy