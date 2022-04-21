ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

H.S. Softball: Pittston Area’s Kallie Booth comes up big in win over Hazleton Area

By John Erzar
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxYHd_0fFOLK4E00
Pittston Area’s Kallie Booth scores in the second inning as Hazleton Area catcher Kelsie Peters waits for the ball to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HUGHESTOWN — Pittston Area right fielder Kallie Booth says she’s a better basketball player than softball player.

Well, she was selected the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 MVP in basketball as well as being named the Times Leader co-Player of the Year, so she’s probably correct.

Then comes a softball game like Wednesday where she demonstrated the gap between the court and the diamond might not be very big.

Booth did everything asked of a lead-off hitter. She went 5-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored. Plus, she made an outstanding catch in right field. All that coupled with teammates contributing throughout the lineup led to an 11-3 victory over Hazleton Area in a key Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

The Patriots (6-0 Div. 1, 8-0 overall) maintained their lead over three teams trying to catch them, including Hazleton Area (3-2, 3-2).

Besides Booth, Tori Parra was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Bella Giardina had two RBI and two runs scored. Ava Callahan was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Marina Antal was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Gianna Adams was 2-for-3 with two RBI and struck out nine in throwing a complete game.

Pittston Area sent nine batters to the plate in the first and second innings to take a 7-0 lead.

“Huge, huge,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said. “I always tell the girls the first inning is the inning where you want to come out and get a couple runs and start swinging the bats. It sets the tone for them at the plate.”

The defense played error-free softball, with Booth turning in the defense gem to end the sixth. Hazleton Area’s Kelsie Peters smoked a liner over Booth’s head, but she was able to run toward the fence and spear it while battling the sun.

“I really didn’t think I was going to catch it,” said Booth, who had a lot of softball showing at the top of her glove. “I just kind of sprinted my heart out and was like ‘Man, I really hope I’m catching this.’ I put my glove out and saw it was in it and I was like, “Oh my God, I just caught that ball and I don’t know how.’ ”

The catch ended one of a couple lost scoring opportunities for Hazleton Area, which left runners stranded on first and second. The Cougars got their lead-off hitters on in the first and fourth innings, but came up empty. They grouped four of their nine hits in a three-run third. Makenna Balay knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly while Madison Forsythe had an RBI triple and Alyson Mummey had an RBI double.

Pittston Area answered in the bottom of the third with three runs, with two coming in on Antal’s double off the center field fence.

“They out-hit us, they out-pitched us, they outplayed us defensively,” Hazleton Area coach Bob Bertoni said. “Mentally, they were tougher. They beat us in every aspect of the game today.”

Para’s RBI double highlighted Pittston Area’s three-run first. Adams had a two-run single as the Patriots tacked on four more in the second.

Pittston Area 11, Hazleton Area 3

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Terraccino p-cf`3`1`1`0

Peters c`4`1`1`0

Balay 1b`3`0`1`1

Flaim 1b`0`0`0`0

Daniels 3b`4`0`1`0

Forsythe ss`4`1`2`1

Mummey 2b`4`0`1`1

Seiwell cf-p`3`0`0`0

Williams lf`3`0`2`0

Juris rf`1`0`0`0

VanBlargan rf`1`0`0`0

Sharkey ph`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`3`9`3

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth rf`5`3`5`0

Weidlich cf`5`2`2`0

Para ss`4`3`3`1

Giardina lf`4`2`1`2

Callahan c`4`1`2`2

Antal dp`4`0`2`2

Adams p`3`0`2`2

Baiera 1b`2`0`0`0

Hintze 1b`1`0`0`0

Borthwick 3b`4`0`0`0

Mihalka 2b`0`0`0`0

Totals`36`11`17`9

Hazleton Area`003`000`0 — 3

Pittston Area`343`010`x — 11

2B — Peters, Mummey, Booth 2, Para, Antal 2. 3B — Forsythe.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Terraccino L`1`7`5`4`1`0

Seiwell`5`10`6`5`2`1

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams W`7`9`3`3`2`9

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

H.S. Softball: Nanticoke Area rolls past rival Hanover Area

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Riley Baird, Lilli Nice and Kelsey Clark all had three RBI as Nanticoke Area routed rival Hanover Area 18-3 in four innings in Wyoming Valley Conference softball Wednesday. Tiffany Brogan and Shaylee Heffron each had a triple for Nanticoke Area. Clark...
NANTICOKE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
Pittston, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Pittston, PA
Basketball
State
Wyoming State
City
Hughestown, PA
City
Pittston, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Comets, Warriors Girls Lacrosse Teams React to 16-16 Tie in 2OT

EXETER, Pa. — Crestwood came into their game at Wyoming Area undefeated in Wyoming Valley Conference play in girls lacrosse. They didn't take their first loss, but they didn't win, either. The Warriors played the Comets to a 16-16 tie in double-overtime. These are two of the best teams in the WVC, and while neither team got the big win, both teams said that's a game that will help down the stretch.
WYOMING, PA
Pocono Record

Here are your Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 11-17

Congratulations to the Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for April 11-17, Pocono Mountain East's Mikenna Price and Pocono Mountain West's Joel Weirich!. Price hit 7-for-11 with three doubles, one home run, two stolen bases, three runs scored and six RBIs in East's first three games of the week. The Cardinals struggled as a unit against a dominant Emmaus squad in their fourth game of the week, but Price's bat was explosive in the three games before.
STROUDSBURG, PA
The Morning Call

Boys basketball coach of the year: Parkland’s Andy Stephens overcame a personal loss to guide his team to big wins

Through Villanova team camps Parkland has been invited to over the years, Trojans boys basketball coach Andy Stephens has gotten to know Wildcats’ recently retired coach Jay Wright pretty well. Stephens has always been a fan and was so impressed with how Wright handled his departure from college basketball’s big stage this week. “He didn’t let that out of the bag and just sort of said I’m ...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Patriots#Pittston Area
The Morning Call

All-area boys basketball: Parkland pulled it together for the postseason in becoming the 2021-22 team of the year

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Parkland boys basketball team this past winter. The Trojans lost back-to-back games in the Reading holiday tournament, lost twice to both Emmaus and Pocono Mountain West, and even during a winning streak they struggled to score more than 45 points per game. But even as they lost a few games and their offensive flow, they never lost confidence. “You try to ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Scranton Knights Claim Super 16 Boys Basketball Trophy

SCRANTON, Pa. — Our final Super 16 Countdown of the basketball season is always highly debated and highly scrutinized. On the boys' side, you could make the argument for Scranton, Dallas and St. John Neumann to take the top spot, but only one team can claim the trophy. Newswatch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sentinel

Mifflin County boys edged by Bellefonte, 9-8

BELLEFONTE — Despite a strong half, Mifflin County fell just short to Bellefonte 9-8 in boys lacrosse action Friday evening. Kyler Everly and Alex Kline led the Huskies with each scoring three goals in the game while Jacob Underhill and Lucas Sheetz added another goal each. Cameron Barben had...
The Morning Call

Track & field: College standouts and District 11 track & field bests entering the weekend

It’s been a good stretch for a few locals on the college level. Salisbury graduate Jack Reichenbach, now at Rhode Island, was second in the high jump at last week’s UConn Northeast Challenge after clearing 2.08 meters (6 feet, 9.75 inches). The Allentown resident’s mark is ninth in Rhode Island program history and tops in the Atlantic 10. Reichenbach also placed third in the long jump with a ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

‘They are getting a bulldog’: Central Dauphin’s Megan Cavoli makes her college pick

Megan Cavoli will forever be the girl who hit the shot for Central Dauphin. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. it was her halfcourt, buzzer-beater, after all, which lifted the Rams past Cedar Cliff and into the District 3 6A title game earlier this year. She will be hard-pressed to recreate that moment, but local hoops fans might just get a chance to see her create a few more memories at the college level because she recently committed to play at Shippensburg.
Sentinel

Mifflin County can’t stop Eagles rally

MECHANICSBURG — One inning was all that it took for Cumberland Valley to come back and take down Mifflin County by the score of 6-3 in a Mid-Penn Conference baseball game Thursday. The Eagles were down 3-0 going into the bottom half of the sixth inning when the offense...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Murrysville Star notebook: DiFalco picks up WPIAL scholar-athlete honor

Anthony DiFalco’s goals aren’t just limited to the soccer field. The Franklin Regional star also excels in the classroom. The WPIAL announced winners of its James Collins Scholar-Athlete Awards and DiFalco was a recipient. Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship. DiFalco was a three-time All-American, three-time All-Region and...
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy