MILLVILLE – After a rough outing in the late innings on Tuesday against league-leading Bear River, Ridgeline didn’t let there be any late innings Thursday. The Riverhawks came out swinging Thursday in a Region 11 game that was originally scheduled last week against Mountain Crest, but was postponed due to the weather. Ridgeline scored four runs in the bottom of the first and ended the game in the fifth with six runs for a 12-0 victory.

MILLVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO