ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California fire victims lobbyist is out amid sex scandal

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lobbyist hired to secure a $1.5-billion state loan to help tens of thousands of victims of devastating California...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Victim of California ‘Happy Face Killer’ ID’d after 29 years

A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
COLTON, OR
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wildfires#Lobbyist#Ap#Pg E#Sonoma State University
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
KEYT

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after California prom

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. San Mateo Union High School District spokeswoman Laura Chalkley said masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them. The district includes seven schools south of San Francisco. She says at least 90 of the 600 students who attended the prom at San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum have tested positive for the virus. All cases reported to the district were mild or asymptomatic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KEYT

California man gets life in prison in Montana deputy’s death

TOWNSEND, Mont. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the death of a Montana sheriff’s deputy. District Judge Kathy Seeley sentenced Lloyd Barrus to three life terms to be served concurrently after he was found guilty in the 2017 death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore. Barrus also was found responsible on two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for shots fired by his son, Marshall Barrus, at other law enforcement officers’ vehicles. Marshall Barrus was fatally wounded in a shootout with officers. Seeley said the men held extremist anti-government beliefs and were both out of control.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEYT

California breaks ground on largest urban wildlife crossing

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Construction has begun on what is billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing for mountain lions and other animals caught in Southern California’s urban sprawl. Officials held a ceremony Friday to mark the construction of a $90 million bridge over a freeway and feeder road about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The bridge will stretch 200 feet over the U.S. 101 to give big cats, coyotes, deer and other wildlife a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains. It is expected to be completed by early 2025. Scientists tracking mountain lions fitted with GPS collars found over decades that roadways are largely confining animals, which leads to shrinking genetic diversity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Man pleads not guilty in death of lover found in Hawaii tub

HONOLULU (AP) — A 23-year-old man man accused of killing his 73-year-old lover and pouring cement over his body in a bathtub in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive gated communities has pleaded not guilty to murder. According to court records, a public defender for Juan Baron entered the plea during an arraignment Thursday. Gary Ruby’s decomposing body was excavated by authorities last month from a standalone soaking tub in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home. Police say Baron covered the cement with coffee grounds to mask the smell. Baron was extradited to Honolulu after authorities found him hiding in a Mexico-bound bus in California.
HONOLULU, HI
KEYT

Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal labor officials have asked a judge to force Starbucks Corp. to reinstate three union activists at its Phoenix location, alleging that the coffee giant engaged in unfair labor practices practices. The National Labor Relations Board’s Phoenix regional director, in a filing Friday in U.S. District Court in Arizona, sought an injunction that would make Starbucks hire back its three employees — who were three of four members of the union organizing committee. The NLRB’s petition is the latest blow to the coffee chain as locations nationwide seek to unionize. Starbucks did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KEYT

Person sets self on fire at Supreme Court plaza

Someone set themself on fire Friday at the plaza in front of the US Supreme Court building, a court spokesperson said. Supreme Court Police, US Capitol Police and the DC Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident, which happened at about 6:30 p.m. ET. The individual was airlifted to a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

FAA apologizes for Army Golden Knights incident that prompted Capitol evacuation

The Federal Aviation Administration is taking responsibility for Wednesday night’s mishap involving the Army Golden Knights that resulted in the US Capitol being evacuated. “We deeply regret that we contributed to a precautionary evacuation of the Capitol complex and apologize for the disruption and fear experienced by those who work there,” the FAA said in a statement released on Friday.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy