Summer is almost here. Soon we will all be looking for ways to cool off from the hot summer sun. One of the most popular ways to spend a hot summer day in Montana is to take a leisurely float down the river. For years, simply floating a car tire innertube was the popular mode of transportation down the river. Then people began to notice floating unicorns and fancy tubes complete with their own coolers and cup holders. Now, the stand-up paddleboard seems to be a popular way to float Montana waters.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO