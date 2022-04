Malls in America seem like they are dying a slow death and Courtland Center in Burton, MI is no exception. It has been several years since I have actually gone out to go shopping. Even before COVID closed many things down, I mainly did my shopping online. So last week I decided to go out and see what the malls in the area are looking like, and I won't lie and say that what I found was not depressing.

