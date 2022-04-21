ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Move over Xbox, Sony wants to put ads in PlayStation games, too

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5dz2_0fFOIcwF00

Previously, we reported on Microsoft’s move to put ads in Xbox games. While it would only affect free-to-play games, it’s still a big push as ads in console games isn’t exactly a common occurrence. Now, though, it looks like Sony is trying to get in on the action, too, by putting ads in PlayStation games.

New report says Sony wants to encourage developers to put ads in PlayStation games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wy8pX_0fFOIcwF00
PS5 players could see ads in games sometime in the future. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

A new report from Business Insider’s Advertising Insider section says that sources shared Sony’s plan to put ads in PlayStation games. Insider says that three sources familiar with the plan have shared that Sony is working with ad tech partners to find a way to create in-game ads. The sources also said that Sony expects to launch the service before the end of 2022.

If successful, it could result in users seeing ads in PlayStation games that have been out for a while, as well as newer games. Based on the reports, it sounds like Sony is trying to encourage developers to create free-to-play games. With ads, it would open a new avenue of monetary value for the developers.

The sources say that Sony has been working on this plan to put ads in PlayStation games for at least 18 months, now. That means that it could have been in the works shortly after the launch of the PlayStation 5. One of the sources also told Advertising Insider that it is being very strict about how it vets ad tech companies. This would allow it to rule out the collection of private information users don’t want to share.

How will these ads be shown to players?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1kVD_0fFOIcwF00
You could see ads in both PlayStation and Xbox games before the end of the year. Image source: SteelSeries/Amazon

I talked about this a little in my previous coverage of Microsoft’s Xbox ad plans. Personally, I don’t think that putting ads in PlayStation games is a bad idea. As noted above, it opens a new source of profit for developers. For some developers, that extra avenue could be the difference between success and failure as a studio.

But, it also all comes down to how Sony places those ads in PlayStation games. Are we talking about ads that mimic those of mobile games? Immersion-breaking ads that pull the player from the game? Or, are we talking about ads that make sense within the context of the game that people are playing?

Sources told Advertising Insider that Sony plans to incorporate the ads through more immersive means. That means things like billboards, in sports stadiums, and possibly even ads that reward viewers for watching them. No matter how they slice it, though, it might take people a while to get used to seeing ads in PlayStation games.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First May Freebie

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have a surprise freebie coming soon, courtesy of Call of Duty. For the fourth month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation consoles were treated to three "free" games. Following the release of this month's free games, some PS Plus subscribers began to threaten to cancel their subscriptions over the lackluster lineup of titles. Whether or not May will be able to win these subscribers back, remains to be seen. What we do know is that subscribers will have a new Call of Duty freebie next month.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 is back at Best Buy for store pickup orders (Update: sold out)

Update April 21st, 1:20PM ET: Best Buy’s site has sold out of PS5 consoles for now. If you’re still in the market for a PlayStation 5, Best Buy just opened up another restock of the disc-based PS5 for $499.99. This restock is live now and is available to everyone, not just TotalTech subscribers, and is still likely to sell out extremely fast.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus First Free PS1, PS2 Games Appear Online

The all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service is just a few short months away, which means we don't have long to wait before we can finally play classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 games on our PS4/PS5 consoles. Sony announced the long-rumoured PlayStation Plus overhaul last month, confirming a complete rejigging of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Console Games#Video Game
TheStreet

Sony Plans to Follow Microsoft's Controversial Move (And You Won't Like It)

The video game industry has gone through many changes in the past few years that have been a boon for investors, but not so great for people who play the games themselves. One major one that's driven up revenue for companies like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report has been the era of microtransactions, also known as downloadable content or DLC, in video games.
BUSINESS
The Verge

You can now queue to purchase a PS5 direct from Sony (Update: sold out)

Update April 21st, 6:33PM ET: Sony has sold out of PS5 consoles for now. A year and a half since its release, the PlayStation 5 is still extremely difficult to get your hands on. Sony has been one of the most reliable retailers when it comes to console restocks, though it usually reserves them for invite-only restocks that you have to register in advance for. This is one of the rare moments where Sony is opening up a public queue, so if you’re still in the market for this rare console, either the disc-based PS5 for $499 or the $399 PS5 Digital Edition, just go ahead and queue up via its direct store to try your luck.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The Best PS4 Games for 2022

It's been over a year since the PlayStation 5 first hit shelves, but getting your hands on Sony's next-gen console is still almost as difficult as it was on launch day. But don't worry, your trusty PlayStation 4 still has plenty to offer. Right now, the device has a huge catalogue of new games and old classics, and plenty of next-gen titles are still playable on this older console, including recent hits like Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
The Verge

Walmart will have PlayStation 5 consoles today at 12PM ET for paying subscribers (update: sold out)

Update April 19th, 12:42PM ET: Walmart has sold out of PlayStation 5 consoles for now. Update April 19th, 12:00PM ET: Walmart’s listing for the PS5 is now live. It’s time for another chance to buy the most sought-after console currently on the market: Sony’s PlayStation 5. Walmart once again has a restock of PS5 consoles coming up for Walmart Plus subscribers. The members-only drop is scheduled for today, April 19th, at 12PM ET / 9AM PT, and it’s set to include the disc-based PS5 for $499. You’ll need a paid Walmart Plus account to get a crack at either one (no free trials allowed), and while the premium subscription costs $98 annually, you can subscribe for just one month for $12.95 to try your hand at a PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

New PlayStation Now And Plus Mix Tipped To Take On Xbox Game Pass

Sony's answer to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription might go live next week. As per a Bloomberg report, the service will combine PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus services to offer a unified subscription product that will "debut with a splashy lineup of hit games from recent years." The service will reportedly be offered with multiple tiers divided across the current-gen modern games and those debuting with the older console generations. An older report from the same outlet tipped three subscription tiers for the upcoming service, which is currently under development with the codename Spartacus.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PlayStation rival to Xbox Game Pass reportedly being announced next week

PlayStation's revamped subscription service will reportedly be revealed next week. Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that Sony would be revealing its revamped PlayStation subscription service at some point next week. According to the report, the subscription service, which combined both PS Now and PS Plus into one subscription, is right around the corner from finally being unveiled after months of rumor and speculation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Spartacus Report Claims It Won't Have Xbox Game Pass' Best Feature

A new report centered around PlayStation Spartacus, which is the supposed codename of Sony's rumored subscription service, has claimed that the platform won't feature the best aspect that competitor Xbox Game Pass offers. In recent years, the success of Xbox Game Pass has prompted a number of different video game publishers to start their own subscription platforms as well. And while PlayStation already has a handful of subscription services as it is, it sounds like this new Spartacus platform will still be pretty different from Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Netflix, Sony Make Big Gaming Moves

Today in the connected economy, Netflix adds game developer Boss Fight Entertainment to its creative team, while Sony prepares to debut its subscription video game service. Also, delivery service Gopuff signs a multi-year partnership with British grocery chain Morrisons, and Indian ride sharing service Ola acquires the neo-bank Avail Financial.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

PlayStation's Spartacus service will reportedly be revealed next week

Though yet unannounced, PlayStation has reportedly been working on a new game subscription service codenamed Spartacus. This service will allegedly combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, making it a better competitor to Xbox Game Pass. Bloomberg reports that Sony will be officially announcing Spartacus next week. A new report from...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PS5 fans rejoice: Sony's answer to Xbox Game Pass could arrive next week

Sony is gearing up to announce Project Spartacus - its long-rumored rival to Xbox Game Pass - as soon as next week, according to the latest reports. The news comes via Bloomberg which says that sources familiar with the project are expecting it to be unveiled very soon. If true, PS5 owners could finally be able to enjoy many of the same benefits that Xbox players have experienced since Game Pass launched in June 2017.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Is the Xbox Game Pass Already Free for Some Users

Xbox gamers are thrilled with the video gaming brand's announcement this April that its Game Pass is free for some users. Users on PC are delighted with the news as it is not available for everybody. The offer of Xbox Game Pass is limited to those on PC that have played either Age of Empires IV, Halo Infinite, or Forza Horizon 5. It's also free to those first time subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Sony is looking into ad-supported games now, too

Microsoft might not be the only console maker hoping to place more ads in games. Insider sources (sub. required) say Sony is testing an initiative that would sell and place ads in free-to-play PlayStation games through a private marketplace. This would include billboards and other environmental ads, but also character skins and similar collectible items.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Among Us VR coming to PS VR2 'when the headset is released'

Among Us VR received a new gameplay trailer earlier this week and will be launching for Quest 2, Oculus Rift S, and SteamVR in Holiday 2022. Developer Schell Games said on Twitter that the game will also be coming to PlayStation VR2 "when the headset is released." The PS VR2...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

BGR.com

314K+
Followers
8K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy