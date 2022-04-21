ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Homeowner finds 5 bears hibernating under California house

By Amy Larson, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vr4mf_0fFOH7os00

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. ( KRON ) — A California homeowner had quite a spring surprise when she discovered five bears had hibernated under her house for the winter.

At one point during the winter, the homeowner and other residents who live in the house thought they heard an odd low rumbling that sounded a lot like snoring. But they never investigated.

“The neighbors said they were imagining it because they didn’t hear anything,” wrote the BEAR League , a non-profit organization in the Lake Tahoe area that aims to keep “bears safe and wild in their natural habitat.”

Earlier this week, a bear woke up from her long slumber and started making unmistakable bear noises in a crawl space under the house.

Iowa man says ‘mistake’ led to $1 million lottery jackpot

The startled homeowner called the BEAR League to evict the big furry animal.

“The bear family awoke and prepared to exit and the people in the house could no longer deny there was probably a bear under the house. We arrived immediately. We un-invited Mama Bear, not yet aware there were four more bears under the house,” the BEAR League wrote.

Not long after mama bear emerged from under the house, four 1-year-old cubs followed her out.

“It was quite the scene to then watch the four yearling cubs emerge from the opening and join together on the other side of the fence to venture forth into 2022,” the BEAR League wrote.

Bear experts said the mother must have ushered her family into an unsecured crawl space opening because she thought it would be a cozy, safe winter den for her big family. The black bear family was likely under the house for about four months, the BEAR League estimates.

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo airport

According to the BEAR Leauge, the same bear had three active, chubby cubs following her around last year. When the cubs were a few months old, their mother found and adopted an orphan cub who was the same age as her own cubs.

The incident happened in the wake of state wildlife officials alerting Lake Tahoe residents to expect “increased bear activity” as the animals wake up from hibernating.

Some of the bears enjoyed a people-free Lake Tahoe last fall because residents were evacuated from the 2021 Caldor Fire. The Caldor Fire ’s evacuation period will have “rippling and lasting effects” on bear behavior for seasons to come, wildlife officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
NBC News

'Do not touch or move dead rabbits': National Parks warn of bunny virus

National Park Service rangers warn that a rare virus is sickening and killing wild cottontail rabbits in Dinosaur National Monument. Visitors to the park, which spans Colorado and Utah, are urged to take caution and not approach any wildlife, particularly wild rabbits, because of confirmed cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease, or RHDV2, which caused by a highly contagious and lethal virus.
UTAH STATE
People

Mountain Lion Tranquilized Inside California Office Building Will Be Released into the Wild

Workers inside an Irvine, California, business got a wild surprise on Tuesday when a 113-pound male mountain lion raced into their office building. According to CBS News, police and wildlife officials first spotted the mountain lion roaming around an industrial park. Authorities attempted to capture the cat, but the animal got spooked and ran into the building for Morse Micro Office before police officers could apprehend the animal outside.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#United Nations#Black Bear#Kron#The Bear League
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy