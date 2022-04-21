College pitcher serves up home run, tackles batter while he's rounding the bases

A game-ending brawl erupted in a junior college baseball game on Wednesday, when a pitcher laid out a batter who had just hit a home run off him.

The surreal scene unfolded during a game between host Weatherford College and North Central Texas College, both of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward initiated the mayhem after serving up a long ball to Josh Phillips of North Central Texas.

Video showed Woodward watching Phillips as he rounded the bases. As Phillips came around third, Woodward slammed down his glove and charged after Phillips, laying him out a couple feet beyond the third-base bag.

Benches cleared after Woodward's shocking move, and the umpires later decided to suspend the game, according to ESPN .

It was unclear what, if anything, prompted Woodward's response, or if his stunning attack was completely unprovoked.

Weatherford said it was investigating the incident and its players were subject to disciplinary action, including potential expulsion.

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Jeff Lightfoot, Weatherford's baseball coach, said in a statement. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

