ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mystics rookie Christyn Williams lost to season-ending knee injury

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZU3iY_0fFOG2wW00

Washington Mystics guard Christyn Williams is out for the season with a knee injury that will require surgery.

Williams, a second-round pick (No. 14 overall) in this month’s WNBA Draft, got hurt in practice, according to the team.

Williams, 21, helped UConn reach three Final Fours in her four seasons, including the national title game last season.

She averaged 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2021-22.

“We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly,” Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said in a team-issued statement. “She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season. She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

UConn’s Dan Hurley passionately sounds off on Villanova’s Jay Wright after head coach’s retirement

For over two decades, Jay Wright called the shots for the Villanova Wildcats. That will not be the case anymore, starting next season after Wright surprisingly announced his retirement from coaching Wednesday night. Wright is considered an all-time great in college basketball coaching and that’s clearly backed up by the accolades he’s been getting since his announcement.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue guard with over 100 games played hits transfer portal

Purdue has seen one player hit the transfer portal Thursday evening. The player is Eric Hunter Jr., a veteran guard with 128 games played (78 starts) over four seasons with the Boilermakers. Hunter has hit the portal as a graduate transfer. Hunter’s decision is an interesting one as he has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Thibault
Person
Christyn Williams
Person
Brittney Griner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Mystics#The Mystics#Wnba Draft#Uconn#Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ranking top 20 transfers for 2022: Kendric Davis, reigning AAC Player of the Year, transfers to Memphis

One of the best players available in college basketball's transfer market announced his commitment to Memphis on Friday, when former SMU guard Kendric Davis chose the Tigers over Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU and Houston. Davis averaged 19.4 points per game for the Mustangs while earning AAC Player of the Year honors in the 2021-22 season. He was an all-conference honoree in all three of his seasons at SMU after transferring in following one season at TCU.
MEMPHIS, TN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy