ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Masked Singer Video: Rudy Giuliani's Controversial Unmasking Causes Judge Ken Jeong to Walk Off Set

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDMhu_0fFOENSw00

Click here to read the full article.

The surprise that popped out of Jack in the Box during Wednesday’s The Masked Singer wasn’t to at least one of the judges’ liking.

As reports heralded earlier this year , the contestant unmasked during this week’s episode was Rudy Giuliani , former New York City mayor and advisor to President Donald Trump. And when Giuliani’s mask came off at the end of the hour, the reaction from the judging panel was very mixed, with Ken Jeong watching, stonefaced, as host Nick Cannon interviewed Giuliani.

But let’s back up a minute. The episode pitted Jack in the Box against Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Queen Cobra and The Prince. When it was Giuliani’s turn to take the stage, he turned in an off-key, fairly immobile rendition of George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ “Bad to the Bone.” His clues included a sign that offered weddings performed in “Winter, Spring, Summer, Fall” (a nod to Giuliani’s infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference), an assertion that he’d officiated more than 200 weddings, a gavel, a football with a shamrock on it, and a space shuttle.

The judges’ guesses included The Godfather ‘s Robert Duvall (that was from Robin Thicke), Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Jeong), My Cousin Vinny ‘s Joe Pesci (Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg) and Today weatherman Al Roker (Nicole Scherzinger).

Jeong seemed shocked after Giuliani’s identity was revealed. “That was something I never would have guessed, OK?,” Thicke said later.

“I think it surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer ,” Cannon told Giuliani, who said he did the show to send the message to his granddaughter that people should try anything.

Jeong stood, arms folded, during Giuliani’s interview and then walked off the set as the former associate attorney general sang the reprise of “Bad to the Bone.” If Thicke also exited the stage, as was previously reported, his departure was not depicted in the episode.

The Masked Singer previously drew ire for its inclusion of another controversial Republican politician when former Governor of Alaska (and John McCain’s 2008 presidential running mate) Sarah Palin competed as the Bear during Season 3 .

What do you think about Giuliani’s appearance on The Masked Singer and the judges’ reaction to it? Hit the comments and let us know!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 2

Related
TVLine

Tony Winner Robert Morse, Who Played Mad Men's Bert Cooper, Dead at 90

Click here to read the full article. Two-time Tony Award winner Robert Morse, best known to TV audiences for his role as Bertram Cooper on AMC’s Mad Men, has died at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story co-creator Larry Karaszewski wrote on Twitter. “Sending love to his son Charlie [and] daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years — filming...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Missy Questioning Young Sheldon's Sexuality Was a Callback to Big Bang's Penny Puzzling Over Sheldon's 'Deal'

Click here to read the full article. The buzz coming out of Young Sheldon‘s 100th episode on Thursday has centered largely on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie — but there’s a second moment, prior to that game-changing cliffhanger, that seems to have raised a few eyebrows. Midway through the milestone outing, 12-year-old Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage) goes to his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and asks if he can borrow one of her “Sassy magazines.” Unaware that he’s piecing together a care package for their troubled friend Paige, Missy gleans that this is Sheldon’s way of telling her that he’s gay. “I...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Alaska State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Distractify

Why Did Ken Jeong Walk off 'The Masked Singer'? The Drama Explained

The latest season of The Masked Singer was rife with controversy before a single episode had made it to air. Months ago, a report suggested that Ken Jeong had walked off the show's set after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as one of the celebrity guests. Now, that episode has aired, and many are wondering what led Ken Jeong to walk off the show's set.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

With Rudy Giuliani reveal, The Masked Singer damaged its reputation as a unifying force for viewers

It finally happened: The Giuliani reveal that Deadline first reported in February that prompted Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off the set finally aired Wednesday, but with only Jeong shown walking off the set at the end. The show’s Wednesday episode teased the Giuliani reveal as “the biggest event in Masked Singer history." But in actuality, the Giuliani reveal is a "frustrating turn for a show that has been, since its 2019 launch, something of a unifying force in the pop-culture landscape," says Daniel D'Addario. While The Masked Singer has had polarizing figures in the past -- like Sarah Palin, at the beginning of the pandemic -- Giuliani is different, says D'Addario. This isn't like the controversy over former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer joining Dancing with the Stars. "Spicer told untruths from the briefing room podium; Giuliani put his reputation and his very best effort behind actually overturning an election," says D'Addario, adding: "Treating Giuliani as a plaything for our culture, albeit one who has made some controversial choices, is not a matter of policy disagreement, or of being a bit too grave about the lighter side of the news. Fox gave time and attention to a powerful figure who would have, if given his way, put the last nail in the coffin of democracy in this country." But Fox is unlikely to regret its decision and learn a lesson from this controversy, says D'Addario, because of all the attention the stunt brought to an aging franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Al Roker
Person
George Thorogood
Person
John Mccain
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Emily Vancamp
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#British Royal Family#Walk Off Set#Destroyers
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy