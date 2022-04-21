ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Turn Is the Show’s Worst Decision Yet (Column)

By Daniel D'Addario
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XV9JH_0fFODai400

Click here to read the full article.

Perhaps the only gratifying thing about Rudy Giuliani ’s appearance on “ The Masked Singer ” is that the element of surprise the show’s producers craved was ruined in advance.

Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” saw former New York City mayor and lawyer for former President Donald Trump revealed as the Jack in the Box. Fitting his costume, the disguised Giuliani explosively popped out of his captivity to perform George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ “Bad to the Bone” after a dancer turned his crank, to squeals of delight from the show’s audience and judges. There was little suggestion of who he was — indeed, the package of hints the show provides focused on the random and tangential fact that Giuliani has performed weddings with frequency. His reveal at the end of the show — a fact that had been already been known to the public after Deadline reported in February on multiple judges’ walking off set — was treated as a dark surprise by Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, the judges who had apparently been angry with the casting of Giuliani.

The mood seemed dour post-reveal, with Jeong outright glowering and crossing his arms, and eventually walking off during Giuliani’s reprise performance. “It surprises us all that you’re here on ‘The Masked Singer,'” the usually ebullient host Nick Cannon said flatly. No kidding. (The judges’ guesses as to Giuliani’s identity had been Robert Duvall, Elon Musk, and Joe Pesci, all more credibly part of the world of entertainment.) While it’s not unprecedented for this show and others like it to feature political figures, Giuliani’s role in the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election would certainly seem disqualifying.

It’s a frustrating turn for a show that has been, since its 2019 launch, something of a unifying force in the pop-culture landscape. Sure, former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin appeared in the past, and her presence on the show might have been more subject to debate had the world been steadier. Palin’s appearance, performing “Baby Got Back,” came in a March 2020 episode that is remembered, if at all, for appearing the same night as Tom Hanks announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis and the NBA postponing its season.

But if Palin’s rhetoric (prior to her current run for Congress in Alaska) presaged our current, dangerous political moment, Giuliani’s is utterly of it. As the attorney for Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election, which Trump lost, Giuliani asked a Republican prosecutor in Michigan to hand over voting machines to the Trump campaign. He had his law license suspended in the state of New York for his “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the outcome of the election. And he worked to place illegitimate electors in place to cast votes on behalf of seven states Trump lost, all in an effort to subvert the will of the people.

Even those who were Giuliani skeptics or critics in past eras of his career can acknowledge that this is a particularly sad ending for the mayor who led New York City on September 11, 2001 — although Giuliani attempted to put a positive spin on his appearance by saying it was intended to inspire his baby granddaughter to take risks. But “The Masked Singer” isn’t drafting off of his status as an admired citizen, any more than it booked Palin because of what she accomplished in office as the governor of Alaska. The show is asking its audience to thrill to Giuliani’s aura of scandal and intrigue. Indeed, why else place him on the so-called “Team Bad” on the season-long conceit of “The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly,” or have him stumble through talk-singing the lyrics of “Bad to the Bone”? The show wants us to be appalled. (Judge Nicole Scherzinger, a perennially smooth and assured presence, refused to play along, asking Giuliani if it was true he’d performed many weddings in his life — skating right past his aura of scandal. “Your family’s gonna love it!,” she said, breezily.)

This makes the onetime booking of former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” — a decision that show’s host criticized — look like a mild misjudgment. (In tepid fairness to Fox , which shares a parent company with Fox News, casting Trump administration personalities for redemptive moments has indeed happened elsewhere on the dial.) Spicer told untruths from the briefing room podium; Giuliani put his reputation and his very best effort behind actually overturning an election. There’s nothing cute or funny about it, nor anything worth celebrating as a comeback story. “The Masked Singer” is a show that tends to find in the worst sort of performances a sort of human redemption, and fun freewheelingness that allows us to be impressed a non-singer tried; Giuliani’s humiliation ought to be met with the public denying him any more attention after today.

It is frustrating to be reminded that for some, everything is a joke; the casting of Giuliani here seems less an ideological statement of his worthiness and more than his potential resurfacing would be as quirky and interesting as a comeback for the 1990s chanteuse Jewel, who won the last “Masked Singer.” Treating Giuliani as a plaything for our culture, albeit one who has made some controversial choices, is not a matter of policy disagreement, or of being a bit too grave about the lighter side of the news. Fox gave time and attention to a powerful figure who would have, if given his way, put the last nail in the coffin of democracy in this country. One hopes that Fox will learn from this. But one suspects, too, that the attention this incident brought to an aging franchise — up to and including this article — means that they’ll be happy with the result.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 4

Related
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fox News’ Ratings Surprise: ‘The Five’ Keeps Outperforming Primetime

Click here to read the full article. Everyone’s talking about this week’s furor at the Oscars — even the hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five.” On Monday afternoon, regulars Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and Jeanine Pirro held forth with guest Piers Morgan — the British journalist and TV host who has demonstrated a proclivity for getting into celebrity feuds — sitting in a chair typically reserved for someone with more liberal political views. In the show’s opening segment, however, politics went out the window. Today was a day to discuss Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock the previous...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Appear in Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup, ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety. On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall. She is set to develop and...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
City
Surprise, NY
State
Alaska State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser

As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I don’t trust ya’: Sean Penn slams Hannity during appearance on Fox News

When actor Sean Penn appeared as a guest on Sean Hannity’s show, the Academy-Award winner found himself unable to dodge a question that had clearly been plaguing the Fox News host with curiosity.Before Penn had agreed to come on Hannity to discuss Ukraine, a country the 61-year-old filmmaker had been in and out of for the past few months as part of a documentary he’s working on about the ongoing war, he’d given Hannity an answer he likely didn’t want to hear.“I don’t trust ya,” Penn said, resharing with the Fox host’s audience what he’d first told Hannity on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Sean Spicer
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
George Thorogood
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Donald Trump
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#Destroyers
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy