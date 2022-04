It’s unclear whether the 49ers will trade receiver Deebo Samuel. It’s a little more clear as to where he could be traded. Multiple reports that emerged on Friday indicated that the Jets, Packers, and Lions have shown interest in making the trade. Regardless of the source, the fact that the same trio of teams was leaked to both ESPN and NFL Network strongly suggests that it’s the same person spreading the info. Usually in such situations, it’s coming from the agent. If it comes from the team, it suggests that the team is at least thinking about making the move.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO