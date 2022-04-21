ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Watch: Simeon Powell Earns Wild Knee KO To Open 2022 PFL Season

By Curtis Calhoun
mmanews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t take long for PFL light heavyweight Simeon Powell to steal the show on the 2022 PFL 1 prelims. Powell, regarded as one of the top prospects out of the UK, earned a spot in the PFL...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Michael Chandler: McGregor Wouldn’t “Stoop Low” With Trash Talk

Conor McGregor has arguably crossed the line with his trash talk, but Michael Chandler doesn’t expect he would be a harsh target. Chandler is set to face former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 on May 7. Both fighters are looking to get back in the win column after recent losses.
UFC
The US Sun

Watch as British MMA star ‘Smooth’ Simeon Powell scores sickening knee KO leaving opponent out cold in PFL fight

RISING British MMA star Simeon Powell scored a sickening knockout win in the Professional Fighters League's season opener. The light-heavyweight won a developmental contract after impressing on PFL's "Challenger Series". Just two weeks later he accepted a short-notice fight with American Clinton Williams. And Powell, 23, was neck and neck...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Clinton, IL
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC vet Omari Akhmedov throttles Viktor Pesta in first-round knockout in PFL season-opener

Omari Akhmedov made a huge impression in the PFL Season 4 opener, knocking out Viktor Pesta with a thunderous right hand on the prelims of Wednesday’s fight card. Akhmedov chopped away with overhand right hands until he had Pesta hurt, and when Pesta returned to his feet after teetering to the canvas, he was greeted by another right that knocked him completely out. The official time of stoppage was 1:25 of the opening frame.
UFC
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl In Double-A Minor League Game

Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Stephens
Person
Matthew Nicholson
Person
Clay Collard
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
Wrestling World

New developments on Roman Reigns

In the main event of the second night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, the WWE Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, won the sensational match that decreed him to be the new Undisputed Universal Champion on the main roster, with the first champion to come out of Wrestlemania with both world champion belts of both rosters, which was precisely the top name of the blue show.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul claims Michael Bisping is still bound to his previous UFC contract: “You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls”

Jake Paul has pushed for Michael Bisping to confirm that he is no longer under a UFC contract as he continues to chase a fight against the former champion. While he may have already knocked off Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is still going after fights against former UFC stars. This time around, he’s pursuing a showdown with former UFC middleweight king Michael Bisping.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Combat#Pflmma#Fightstar Championship 20#Ufc
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
mmanews.com

Watch: Liam Harrison, Muangthai Trade Five Knockdowns At ONE 156

A Muay Thai match between Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK. Saenchai brought chaos with a flurry of knockdowns in 90 seconds. Harrison and Muangthai battled on the ONE 156 main card on Friday. The two bantamweights delivered with one of the most bizarre 90-second spans you’ll ever see in a fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

2022 PFL 1 Highlights: Collard Defeats Stephens In Absolute War

The 2022 season of the Professional Fighters League kicked off live tonight on ESPN, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!. It was the light heavyweights and lightweights on display in tonight’s season premiere. In the main event, former UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens made his PFL debut against Clay Collard. In last year’s season premiere, Collard spoiled the PFL debut of Anthony Pettis with a unanimous decision victory. Did he do the same to another former UFC standout tonight?
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

The march toward contention in the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight division has begun in earnest for Alexander Romanov. “King Kong” will carry a 15-0 record into his UFC Fight Night 205 co-main event opposite Chase Sherman on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Romanov has won all four of his fights inside the Octagon, three of them finishes. He last appeared at UFC Fight Night 194, where he brought down Jared Vanderaa with punches in the second round of their Oct. 9 pairing. Sherman, meanwhile, enters the cage on a three-fight losing streak. He last fought on Jan. 15, when he submitted to a rear-naked choke from Jake Collier at UFC on ESPN 32.
UFC
mmanews.com

Masvidal Names The Biggest Concern About Sean O’Malley’s Potential

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is not all in on the ‘Suga Show,’ as he has some reservations about Sean O’Malley’s potential. O’Malley has slowly started to gain some real momentum in the bantamweight division as he now looks to add ranked opposition to his résumé. The 27-year-old is currently placed #13 in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings and a top ten opponent may well be next for “Sugar.”
UFC
mmanews.com

Ronda Rousey Admits Being Nervous About Cutting WWE Promos

WWE star Ronda Rousey has admitted to fans that cutting promos is not her strong suit in wrestling. From being an integral part of women’s MMA in the UFC to winning titles in WWE, Rousey conquered some fierce competitors and tough challenges throughout her career. However, Rousey may be going through her toughest challenge yet.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy