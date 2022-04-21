Watch: Simeon Powell Earns Wild Knee KO To Open 2022 PFL Season

The march toward contention in the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight division has begun in earnest for Alexander Romanov. “King Kong” will carry a 15-0 record into his UFC Fight Night 205 co-main event opposite Chase Sherman on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Romanov has won all four of his fights inside the Octagon, three of them finishes. He last appeared at UFC Fight Night 194, where he brought down Jared Vanderaa with punches in the second round of their Oct. 9 pairing. Sherman, meanwhile, enters the cage on a three-fight losing streak. He last fought on Jan. 15, when he submitted to a rear-naked choke from Jake Collier at UFC on ESPN 32.
