‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Reveals Rudy Giuliani

SPOILER ALERT : Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 7, Episode 7, of “ The Masked Singer ,” “Don’t Mask, Don’t Tell — The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly Round 3,” which aired April 20 on Fox.

Well, that happened. In what was largely an anticlimactic end to what we were all bracing for this season on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” disgraced former attorney Rudolph Giuliani showed up, sang an off-key and off-putting version of “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood and the Destroyers and then was unmasked as the Jack in the Box.

The show’s Wednesday episode teased the Giuliani reveal as “the biggest event in ‘Masked Singer’ history” — which was perhaps true, at least until the show casts O.J. Simpson next season. (Not to give them any ideas, of course.)

Panelist Ken Jeong was not pleased as reported: “No, that’s not Robert Duvall” (one of the top guesses), he said, arms folded and clearly appalled at the casting. At the very end of the episode, Jeong is shown saying, “I’m done,” and leaving the set. But the show’s producers exhibited a surprising bit of restraint in not milking his response, and also didn’t show fellow judge Robin Thicke going after him, as had been previously reported.

Said Thicke: “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.”

When news leaked earlier this year about Giuliani, “The Masked Singer” faced a heavy dose of backlash, as some in the media ( including Variety ) questioned whether bringing on such a figure would ruin the show’s reputation for being lighthearted, escapist fare.

After all, Giuliani has been involved in some truly heinous schemes in recent years — most notably, his attempts to help overturn the 2020 election results via baseless allegations of fraud. It was those lies that got his law license suspended in New York and Washington, D.C. And it was his lies that tech companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic helped rig the election in favor of President Joe Biden that also led to multiple defamation lawsuits against both him and Fox News, where he parroted those lies. Ironically, Giuliani was disinvited from Fox News in the fall because of those suits — but found a way to pop up on its sister broadcast network via “Masked Singer.”

And that’s the most recent scandal. Giuliani pushed Donald Trump to oust U.S.’ ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, which became a focus of Trump’s first impeachment trial. It also sparked an investigation into whether Giuliani broke lobbying laws.

The show’s clues made light of the very twisted things Giuliani was involved in during his traitorous attempts to overturn the election, included a reference to “Four Seasons” – aka the Four Seasons Landscaping company that he bizarrely held a press conference at (leaving many to still wonder if his team mistook it for the Four Seasons hotel).

“With all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now I think it surprises us all that you’re here on ‘The Masked Singer,” host Nick Cannon said. Responded Giuliani: “Me too.”

Asked why he did the show, Giuliani said, “I guess the main reason is I just had a granddaughter, Grace. I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely. I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show, I have for years, and it just seemed like it would be fun. I don’t get to have a lot of fun.”

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger asked Giuliani about a clue that suggested he had officiated 200 weddings. “Absolutely true,” he said. “The mayor of New York can marry people. And when I found out I could do that, I took advantage of doing a wedding anytime I could because being mayor can be a very tough job, you deal with tragedy. So if you can do a wedding, it kinda lifts your day. It’s kinda like doing this show, why I did this show.”

For Jack in the Box, the panelists were a bit all over the place, but none came up with Giuliani. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg went with Joe Pesci. Nicole Scherzinger named Al Roker. Robin Thicke thought it was Robert Duvall. Ken Jeong guessed Elon Musk.

Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box joins the roster of unmasked celebrities that also includes Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Penn and Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as the Lemur , Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Duff Goldman as McTerrier and Joe Buck as the Ram.

“The Masked Singer” entered Season 7 with 15 contestants, who have been divided into “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly.” This season’s costumes include THE GOOD: Ringmaster, Armadillo, McTerrier, Firefly, Frog Prince; THE BAD: Hydra, Ram, Jack in the Box, Cyclops, Queen Cobra; THE CUDDLY: Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Lemur, Space Bunny, Miss Teddy.

The Season 7 contestants boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy Nominations, eight Emmy Nominations, seven Super Bowl Performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars, two World Records and one attempt at destroying democracy by plotting a coup and undermining the properly elected President of the United States.

In another change, the show’s panelists don’t appear to be competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each masked performer (which McCarthy has won two times, but Scherzinger won last season) this season.

Here was the other contestant and their performance on night seven:

The Prince (“Team Good”)

Song: “La Copa de la Vida,” by Ricky Martin

Clue-mercial: “Prince Toad here, and this is my Toad-al Body Workout. I’ve been working my froggy legs off my whole life. And nothing has gotten me in better shape than my workout video. It features signature moves like the Lily Pad Leap, and the Reach and Bend. Don’t be shy, work those thighs. I’m a lean, mean green workout machine. And you can be too, with just 18 easy payments of $20.06. Total body workout. Ribbit while you get it.”

Interview: “I’ve performed in front of many people before many times, but that has got to be the most bonkers performance I’ve ever been a part of. I’m happy to be back on a team and hope to knock it out of the park.”

Celebrity Bestie: Jamie Lee Curtis

Panel guesses: Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez

Baby Mammoth (“Team Cuddly”)

Song: “Walkin’ After Midnight,” by Patsy Cline

Clue-mercial: “Does being stuck in the Ice Age leave your hair feeling dull, dry and downright dreadful? That used to be me. Until I discovered that it takes two products to not only strengthen my confidence but also my hair. Introducing my cutting edge Mammpoo and conditioner. Being this fabulous and furry, I need my hair to match the star I am on the inside. Strong, unbreakable and iconic. Prepare a millennia of damage in just one use. From my nose to my toes, I know my hair care routine will never go extinct.”

Interview: “They told me that I could do anything I wanted out here except poop on the stage. So I’ll take it as a very big win because although you can poop in the circus, you’re not allowed on this show. I am feeling very good because although I have gotten lots of silver, I want to go for the gold!”

Panel guesses: Nancy Kerrigan, Tonya Harding, Kathleen Turner, Suzanne Somers, Rachael Ray

Queen Cobra (“Team Bad”)

Song: “Good as Hell,” by Lizzo

Clue-mercial: “If you’re a baddie that’s always on the run, or a goodie that’s ruining the fun… when you need some fuel for your epic nights. Or a boost for those action-packed fights. The best thing to wake baddies up is Reptile Roast, in your cup. It’s the perfect blend for any adventure. Espresso yourself with Reptile Roast, turning goodies bad since 1990.”

Interview: “I am here to keep you all on your toes and guessing. And to attack the competition. So get ready for some action!”

Panel guesses: Jada Pinkett Smith/Willow; Brandy and Monica; Anne Hathaway

Space Bunny (“Team Cuddly”)

Song: “Jump in the Line,” by Harry Belafonte

Clue-mercial: “Are you tired from a long career trail blazing all over the galaxy? You’re sleepy, groggy and not feeling like your always cuddly self? Be a hero and cover all your bases with Space Boost energy drink. Extreme, long-lasting energy with no side effects. Space Boost energy drink, best fuel to save the day. It’s out of this world!”

Interview: “I shoot for the moon in everything I do. I like the wardrobe. They got it up there too.”

Panel guesses: Damian Lillard, Sean Paul, Shabba Ranks, Shaggy, LeBron James