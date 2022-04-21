ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Bumped to 2023, ‘The Equalizer 3’ Announced in Sony Release Date Shake-Up

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Sony Pictures has updated its upcoming theatrical release calendar, dating its Marvel Comics adaptation “ Madame Web ,” officially revealing a new entry in Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer” series and delaying the release of “ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ” to 2023.

Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to 2018’s acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” has been bumped to June 2, 2023. The animated follow-up had been slated to hit theaters on Oct. 7 of this year. Additionally, the film has been retitled, dropping its original parenthetical subtitle of “Part One.” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II,” the already announced threequel in the “Spider-Verse” series, has also been given an official release date of March 29, 2024.

“Across the Spider-Verse” will continue the story of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he ventures between dimensions alongside Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld). Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson are co-directing from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

“Madame Web,” a new entry in the studio’s self-branded Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, is now slated to hit theaters on July 7, 2023, positioned in the middle of next year’s summer season. The origin story stars Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant with abilities to see into the spider world. Sydney Sweeney also stars, while S.J. Clarkson will direct a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Sony has also officially revealed “ The Equalizer 3 ,” another installment in Denzel Washington’s action franchise. While Washington and series director Antoine Fuqua have both recently teased a follow-up to 2018’s “The Equalizer 2,” this marks the first official acknowledgement from Sony regarding the project. “The Equalizer 3” is set to hit theaters on Sept. 1, 2023.

Additionally, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” a live-action/CGI musical adaptation of the children’s book series of the same name, has been bumped up from Nov. 18, 2022. The family-friendly film now takes the Oct. 7 release date originally held by “Across the Spider-Verse.” Shawn Mendes voices the eponymous singing crocodile, while Will Speck and Josh Gordon direct and produce.

“Devotion,” an aerial Korean War epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, has been officially dated for a limited release beginning on Oct. 14, 2022. Sony will expand the J.D. Dillard-directed drama on Oct. 21 before going wide on Oct. 28. Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, Joe Jonas, Daren Kagasoff, Spencer Neville and Nick Hargrove star.

