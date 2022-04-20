ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Survivor 42 Recap: Caught Red-Handed (Literally!) — Plus, Whose Paranoia Almost Cost Him the Game?

By Nick Caruso
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5jiy_0fFOD3rS00

Click here to read the full article.

There are many aspects of Survivor that we armchair experts will never understand. The hunger and exhaustion, for starters. See also: the paranoia.

Time and time again we’ve seen players talk themselves right out of the game when they weren’t even the target du jour. In Wednesday’s episode, that’s exactly what Romeo almost did, as dread and distrust sent his brain spinning when the crosshairs were already locked and loaded on someone else.

In addition, another beware advantage flooded the game, and despite it being yet another Season 41 copycat, the game added one colorful (heh) little twist that I’d love to see more of. Let’s break it all down!

Tori, Chanelle, Romeo and Maryanne are on the outs, but if you ask Chanelle, she’s playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. While she grills Hai about why she was left out of the Lydia vote, Romeo’s doing the same thing to Drea. Maryanne, meanwhile, knows she’s at the bottom, even though her former Taku members keep saying they have her back. But she’s feeling “too weird to be with the cool kids,” and it’s triggering her negative experiences from elementary school.

The next morning, Mike talks to Omar to learn more about the Islam religion. While he does seem like a genuine guy who’s super open-minded, you’ve got to admire the guy’s social game. It can be sincere and gameplay, right?

REWARD | Jeff tells us he’s hiding a beware advantage on the sit-out bench — the same spot where it went unclaimed last season. For the challenge, players must maneuver a set of buoys through a ropes course in the water, then shoot them all into a basket. The reward? PB&J and chips! One player won’t compete, and that player is Maryanne after she pulls a gray chip. Drea, however, says she doesn’t like PB&J and offers to swap out with the chatty Cathy. Did she do that on purpose? (From the looks of it… maybe?) While everyone runs the challenge, Drea finds the advantage and stuffs it in her pants. Her dislike of PB&J wasn’t for show, and even though she’ll stay hungry, she feels she got the real reward.

Omar hits an impressive four baskets, but Jonathan steps up and sinks five in a row for the other squad. The people getting the eats: Tori, Rocksroy, Chanelle, Mike and (who else?) Jonathan. What can’t this guy do?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jj3LT_0fFOD3rS00 BEWARE | Drea unravels her package, which is actually a clue to the advantage hidden under a coconut near the water well. She finds the right spot, reaches down and gets covered in red paint! This is a move of sheer genius by the producers. Now, if someone ambushes her, she’ll have to explain why the heck her entire arm looks like a cherry. She attempts to wash it off at the water well (keyword: “attempts”), but it still leads to her being caught red-handed… literally! More of this creativity, please! Brilliant.

She reads her advantage and it’s… the Knowledge Is Power power. Yet another repeat from 41 . I could go off on a loooong tangent about how repetitive these advantages have been, but I will spare you. This time. (Though be sure to tell me how you feel about them in the comments section.)

The rules are the same as last season: Drea can ask one player if he or she has an advantage or an idol. That person can’t lie and must fork it over. Now to recap (since that’s what we’re here for): Drea has an amulet, an idol, an extra vote and the Knowledge Is Power advantage. I’d have to dig deep into the annals of Survivor history to check, but has anyone ever held this many idols/powers at the same time? (Aside: With so many advantages in this game, can someone, anyone just play something tonight?!)

Drea goes back to camp where Tori notices her arm is red. She tries to play it off like it was paint they got to decorate their new flag, but Tori wasn’t born yesterday. Not only is there no paint on their flag yet, but Tori notes that Drea’s being hella shady with her body language. In sum: These two women still have it out for each other.

IMMUNITY IS BACK UP FOR GRABS | Jeff tells us he’s once again going to give players the option of sitting out of the challenge for an individual portion of rice. Last season, if enough players agreed to sit out, the host offered to give them a three days’ supply of rice. This time, he’s going to try to get a whopping six players to sit out, and will give them enough rice for four days if it happens. Will anyone take the bait?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ak0ZQ_0fFOD3rS00 In the challenge, players must balance on a perch, while holding a buoy with two handles. The last person standing wins safety. Jeff makes the rice offer and Lindsay and Drea offer to sit out. Maryanne agrees, too, and makes an emotional plea to the gang for a fourth person to step up. Jeff accepts four sit-outs after Omar agrees. Then, the challenge begins.

Hai’s up on his perch for approximately two-and-a-half seconds, earning the hypothetical equivalent of a Survivor participation trophy. Rocksroy, Mike and Romeo don’t last much longer, leaving Jonathan, Tori and Chanelle left standing. After an ultimate balancing showdown, Tori walks away with her second individual immunity win.

THE SCRAMBLE BEGINS | Someone’s gotta go and it’s not looking good for Chanelle, Maryanne and Romeo. Mike is pumped to write Chanelle’s name down, while the group tells her the plan is Romeo. She seems like the likely out, until Tori plants a bug in Romeo’s ear, which causes him to spiral out of control. He confronts Rocksroy about hearing his name, and soon, Romeo’s questioning everyone in the world: Drea, Omar, the camera operators, producers, the frenzy of sharks chowing down on schools of fish. His paranoia is out of control, and all the unnecessary last-minute chaos irritates Hai, who tells Omar they might have to change the plan because what’s happening is “ridiculous.”

TRIBAL COUNCIL | Jeff asks Romeo what’s been going on at camp, and he says that although it’s a unified group, that can only last so long. Hai then calls out that if someone is going around creating havoc, they’re most likely out of the majority. Drea says it’s tough because even if you align with someone, what they do and say can affect your game. There’s this whole car analogy about a pretend road trip or something and I didn’t quite follow most of it, but according to Hai, if you’re not in the driver’s seat, you’d better have a seatbelt. (I’d argue that everyone should probably wear a seatbelt, but that’s just me and the law.)

The group votes and unfortunately for us, zero advantages are played. (Sad face.) Romeo may have almost talked himself out of the game, but Chanelle is voted out and becomes the first member of the jury. ( Read our Q&A with Chanelle here .)

Did the right person go home? Are you itching for these advantages to shake things up? Hit us with your thoughts by dropping some Comments.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Survivor's [Spoiler] Talks Biggest Blunders and Playing From the Bottom — Plus, Explains Puzzling Risked Vote

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor.  Sometimes keeping your cool and not making waves will still get you voted out of Survivor. In Wednesday’s edition, Maryanne, Romeo, Tori and Chanelle remained at the bottom, while a majority alliance of seven continued dominating the tribe’s decisions. Despite Romeo’s unintentional attempt to talk his way out of the game, Mike got what he wanted and Chanelle Howell went home with seven votes to her name. (Click here for a full Episode 8 recap.) Below, Howell talks to TVLine about playing from the bottom, her biggest...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Did black-ish Hint at Spinoff? Early Flight Attendant Theories? Where Were This Is Us Kids? And More TV Qs!

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Better Call Saul, black-ish, Snowfall and The Flight Attendant! 1 | Where was Fear the Walking Dead‘s Paul getting that seemingly never-ending supply of electricity to power his house? And just how many walkie-talkies does Arno have if he can leave one behind with anybody who might bump into Alicia? 2 | As much as we love Power Book IV: Force‘s Kate, how is she still alive? She’s got a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Survivor Brought Back Its Worst Ever Twist, And Fans Never Want To See It Again

Jeff Probst and CBS pulled out a bevy of new tricks and advantages for Survivor’s return to screens in 2021 after a lengthy COVID-19 hiatus. Slowly but surely, they’ve been appearing yet again in the new Season 42 as well, including the three-way tribe immunity idol and the criminally underused Shot in the Dark. It was for the most part all well and good – until the worst twist ever reemerged in the latest episode: the hourglass twist. And fans have made it very clear that they never want to see it again.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paranoia#Red Handed#Du Jour#Islam
SheKnows

General Hospital’s [Spoiler] May Finally Do What Neither Carly Nor Michael Could: Break Up Sonny and Nina!

Here’s a question for you: Is General Hospital‘s Sonny with Nina because he truly loves her or because, well, she’s his consolation relationship? We certainly know how Michael feels about it. He made it clear as day that he feels his father is choosing Nina over everyone else. Heck, after that, we even thought that just maybe Sonny would be the one to end things with Nina.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Whoops. How Victor’s Latest Move Will Send Victoria Back Onto Team Ashland — Plus, the Biggest Holes in Diane’s Story

There’s lots to unpack for this week of Young & Restless, so let’s get right to it. Wow, Victoria asks her father to trust her, and his response was to appoint Adam as temporary CEO of Newman? Loved the reactions in the room, but yikes. Even if Victor intended this move as keeping up appearances in tandem with his daughter’s plan, it’s bound to give her niggling doubts. And that’s all it might take — along with her feelings for her husband, his persuasiveness, and a little Tuscan romantic magic — to put her back on Team Ashland.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Thomas Makes an Accusation Against Sheila — and Steffy Wakes Up, Much to Her Monster-in-Law’s Horror

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of April 11 – 15, Steffy comes out of her coma. Read about it, and watch the preview. After trying to shoot Steffy to keep her quiet about what she did to Brooke, it was her own son that interceded and was shot. Sheila and Steffy were horrified as they watched Finn die right in front of them. To stop Steffy from calling 911, Sheila then shot Steffy!
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The photos Married At First Sight producers don't want you to see: Shock images show what REALLY happened behind the scenes during filming on the finale - and some unlikely friendships

While there's no shortage of drama during Married At First Sight 's dinner parties, things aren't always what they seem behind the scenes. Daily Mail Australia can reveal that plenty of strategic planning by the show's producers made sure Monday night's finale made for excellent TV. The participants were given...
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Sonny Better Watch Out, ‘Cause the Next Big Bad Is Right Under His Nose

Sonny could be leaving himself extremely vulnerable!. It’s safe to say that General Hospital‘s Sonny has a whole lot on his plate right now. While that’s pretty much always been true, it’s become even more so since he returned from Nixon Falls late last year. First he found Jason and Carly on the verge of consummating their new marriage. Then, in quick order, Jason died (again), Sonny spiraled after going off his meds and wound up between the sheets with Nina.
TV SHOWS
SheKnows

Kirsten Storms’ ‘Trash Talk’ Reveals Why She’ll Soon Be Rocking a Brace on General Hospital: ‘I Didn’t Say This Was My Brightest Moment’

General Hospital viewers may notice Maxie wearing an extra accessory, if you will, in Port Charles, and the character’s portrayer Kirsten Storms gave her fans a heads up as to why. Along with a photo of her wearing a brace, the ABC fave stated, “[A] lesson I learned recently… I will be wearing this brace on the show and I thought some of you might be curious about why I am rocking it.”
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel shares birthday tribute to son Billy, five, years after tearfully revealing he had open heart surgery hours after birth: 'We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses'

Jimmy Kimmel has shared a birthday tribute to his son Billy on his fifth birthday years after famously tearing up on his talk show when revealing the boy had open heart surgery just hours after birth in May 2017. The 54-year-old chat show host shared a cute snap of his...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy