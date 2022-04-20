ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Makes Impassioned Plea to Emmy Voters: Give Mandy Moore Her Due — WATCH

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
Voting for the 2022 Emmy Awards does not begin for another two months, but This Is Us Sterling K. Brown ‘s campaign to get co-star Mandy Moore her first gold statue is well underway .

In the wake of the concluding NBC drama’s latest episode ( read Kim Roots’ recap here ), Brown took to Instagram on Wednesday to enthusiastically sing the praises of his TV mom. “Anyone who votes in the [TV] Academy… Mandy Moore is killing the game, son,” the actor declared. “She is killing the game. And she deserves to be recognized.”

Moore, who portrays Pearson matriarch Rebecca in multiple timelines spanning five-plus decades, “is eight years younger than me — and plays my mama,” Brown marveled. “And there’s never a moment on set where I’m like, ‘Mandy Moore’s too young to play my mama.’ No. She is my mama.”

Brown — who has three Emmys under his belt (one of which is for playing Randall on This Is Us ) —also commended Moore for her “beautifully subtle, nuanced” work this season amid her character’s struggle with dementia, adding, “It’s just exquisite, man.”

Moore snagged her first (and thus far, only) Emmy nomination for her work as Rebecca in 2019.

Also in the video, Brown noted that he has just “eight days of work left” on This Is Us ‘ sixth and final season, acknowledging, “It’s starting to come to an end.”

The series finale is set to air Tuesday, May 24 on NBC.

Comments / 3

Katie Lano
1d ago

I certainly agree with him Mandy is doing a remarkable job on this show. The whole cast is doing a fantastic job. The show is one of the best I have watched. I gave enjoyed this show from day one.

9
RC Brown
2d ago

I agree with him but he didn't mention Kate. oh well she was Hot too! cant wait!

5
