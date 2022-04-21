ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo airport

By Nexstar Media Wire, Adam Duke
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTCkc_0fFOCv6i00

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. ( WIVB ) – A 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.”

The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.

“Cynthia McKnight faces a number of charges including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass and criminal mischief,” Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Director of Public Affairs Helen Tederous said. “According to detectives, McKnight actually opened the cabin door of the plane. The American Airlines flight was on route to Chicago.”

Is Twitter really biased? This study takes a look

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown was on the plane as the incident occurred and tweeted about it afterward.

“Sitting on a plane. A lady is pissed,” Brown said. “Lady pulls the emergency inflatable slide to escape the plane. Lady is running wild through the tarmac currently. Cops have arrived. Flight ruined. Memories made. Noice”

He capped off the post with a thumbs up emoji and later posted a photo of the slide on the tarmac from his spot on the plane.

Local attorney Alfonzo Cutaia also tweeted his view of the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Daily Mail

'I’m not going back in the air': Moment shaken-up JetBlue passengers plead with crew to let them off the plane after several aborted landings due to bad weather and then being diverted to Newark

Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Hundreds of flights cancelled in US over the weekend

Hundreds more flights were cancelled across the US this weekend amid severe weather in Florida.JetBlue and Spirit were among the airlines worst hit by the disruptions.The two carriers’ cancellations totalled more than 300 on Saturday and 254 on Sunday.JetBlue cancelled 18 per cent of its scheduled flights on Saturday and 13 per cent of departures on Sunday; Spirit cancelled 14 per cent of Saturday flights and 13 per cent of Sunday flights. A Spirit spokesperson said poor weather and Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues in Florida on Thursday and Friday were still having a knock-on effect over the weekend, hence...
WEATHER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Exit#Inflatable#Twitter#Buffalo Bills#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MarketRealist

Why Is Southwest Canceling Flights? Frustrated Travelers Want Answers

Last weekend, multiple airlines canceled thousands of flights in airports across the U.S. The airlines included JetBlue, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit, and Southwest Airlines. Why is Southwest canceling flights? Many travelers are frustrated and want answers. Article continues below advertisement. Technology issues and weather challenges caused Southwest to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Aggressive Jet2 passenger hit with £5,000 fine and lifetime airline ban after forcing plane to divert

Jet2 has hit a disruptive passenger who forced one of its flights to divert with a £5,000 bill and banned her from flying with the airline for life.The carrier named the aggressive woman, who shouted at crew and slapped fellow passengers on Monday’s flight from Manchester to Antalya, as Catherine Bush.“Ms Bush, from Bradford, displayed a catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour onboard the aircraft, which included physical aggression towards other customers and our crew,” read a statement from Jet2 this morning.Flight LS895 left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday, for a planned 4hr 30m flight to Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

WFLA

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy