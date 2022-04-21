ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Good Energy’s ‘Climate Change’ Playbook Endeavors to Increase Portrayals in Narrative Scripts

By Evan Nicole Brown
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Xi3u_0fFOCoAr00

Good Energy: A Playbook for Screenwriting in the Age of Climate Change , a resource for any screenwriter or member of the public, was just made available online . Designed as a guide for screenwriters, producers and other creatives to better incorporate climate into narrative film and television scripts, the playbook features tools, data, storytelling examples and interviews, all centered on the current situation.

At the helm of the project was a core team of co-writers — Anna Jane Joyner, founder and director of nonprofit story consultancy Good Energy, TV writer Carmiel Banasky and journalist Scott Shigeoka — and roughly 15 people worked on it overall, including an editor, research director and creative director.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“We’re not talking about a separate genre of story, like climate stories — it’s really a lens to look through the world of your story with,” Joyner said. “If your characters were real people living in our real world, how would they naturally be encountering climate change? How would it be affecting where they live? How would it be affecting them emotionally?”

The Good Energy team also collaborated with USC’s Media Impact Lab at the Norman Lear Center to get relevant data; together, they conducted a research study concluding that 1,046 (2.8 percent) of 37,453 analyzed scripts from 2016-2020 included “climate change keywords” like climate crisis, climate emergency, global warming, sea level rise, solar panels and different kinds of fossil fuel terminology.

Beyond offering information on climate psychology, science and suggestions on how to bring real-life climate situations onscreen, the playbook features a chorus of Hollywood voices in support of greater climate representation in scripted storylines across all genres. These include Zazie Beetz , Scott Z. Burns, Rosario Dawson , Lyn and Norman Lear, Adam McKay , Mark Ruffalo, David Rysdahl and Sarah Treem.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Aziz Ansari’s ‘Being Mortal’ Suspends Production Following Bill Murray Complaint

Searchlight Pictures has suspended production on Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut Being Mortal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. THR learned Wednesday night that the Disney-backed studio made the decision to put a pause on the shoot following a complaint filed last week and is investigating the matter. A source close to the production told THR Ansari and producing partner Youree Henley are working with Searchlight to figure out the next steps. On Thursday, THR confirmed that the complaints of inappropriate behavior involve Bill Murray. When asked about Murray, Searchlight said it doesn’t “comment on investigations.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAlma Har'el to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Nicholson Wanted His Joker to Scare Kids — Because He Knew They’d Like the Feeling

Jack Nicholson knew immediately how he was going to play the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman; it was going to be the only way the film would have been taken seriously. The multi-winning Oscar actor, who turned 85 on Friday, explained in a previous making-of featurette that the classic DC comic book villain could not be a bombastic cartoon incarnation. If he were, the picture would be dismissed before it even got out of the gate.More from The Hollywood ReporterJosh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: "Would Have Been a Fun Deal"'Batman Unburied': Spotify Podcast Set to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mummy’ Reboot Director Calls the Tom Cruise Film “The Biggest Failure of My Life”

Alex Kurtzman is no longer keeping his feelings about making The Mummy under wraps. Kurtzman, who is a writer, director and executive producer on Showtime’s new sci-fi series The Man Who Fell to Earth, opened up to the Bingeworthy podcast on Friday about his “brutal” experience as helmer of the Tom Cruise-starring film that was an intended reboot of the Mummy franchise. The project, which was released in June 2017 and had been envisioned as launching Universal’s cinematic Dark Universe focusing on the studio’s movie monsters, was unsuccessful critically and commercially, and Kurtzman hasn’t directed a feature since.More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Adam Mckay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playbook#Good Energy#Lawyers Demand Retraction#Hbo#Usc
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Daily Mail

Sinqua Walls scores Wesley Snipes role in reboot of White Men Can't Jump

Sinqua Walls' hoop dreams are coming true. The American Soul actor has been tapped to play opposite rapper Jack Harlow in the reboot of White Men Can't Jump. The 37-year-old shared the good news with his fans on social media writing, 'It's Time To get To work! They Never said it was Easy!! They Just said it would be worth it!'
MOVIES
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CinemaBlend

DJ Jazzy Jeff Was Asked About The Will Smith Oscars Slap And Shared His Personal Thoughts

If there’s one ride-or-die person Will Smith has had by his side since the beginning of his career in hip-hop, it’s Jeffrey “DJ Jazzy Jeff” Townes. Following Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, leading to the actor to resign from the Academy and be banned from attending Oscars ceremonies for the next decade, what does his OG partner think of the whole thing?
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy