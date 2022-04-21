‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Delays Release to June 2023

Sony Pictures is rearranging its release calendar.

The studio announced Wednesday it is pushing back the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from Oct. 7, 2022 to June 2, 2023.

Sony’s live-action/CGI musical comedy Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile — based on the book series by Bernard Waber — will instead open over the Oct. 7-9 weekend. ( Lyle, Lyle had been dated for Nov. 18, 2022.)

Starring Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley and Scoot McNairy as the Primm family, and Brett Gelman as Mr. Grumps, the beloved singing crocodile Lyle will be voiced by music artist Shawn Mendes. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are executive producing, will be writing original songs for the film alongside Shawn Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick and Joriah Kwamé.

From the brain trust of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the first of a two-part sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , which pushed the boundaries of animation and collected a best animated Oscar.

The film once again voice-stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, a teenage Spider-Man who is transported to another universe, where he comes in contact with Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). They’ll join forces with a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. The voice cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse II , has landed a release date of March 29, 2024, Sony said Wednesday. (“Part One” has been dropped from the title of the 2023 movie.)

Sony also revealed that Madame Web , based on the Marvel Comic character, will open July 7, 2023, while The Equalizer 3 will hit the big screen Sept. 1, 2023. The titular character is a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film, an origin story directed by S.J. Clarkson, stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

As awards season begins, Sony has decided to begin rolling out aerial war epic Devotion on Oct. 14 before expanding on Oct. 21 and then going wide Oct. 28. Devotion tells the story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War who would ultimately became the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

The film stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, Joe Jonas, Daren Kagasoff, Spencer Neville and Nick Hargrove.

