Brighton, MI

In first year as ace, Kylie Swierkos pitches Hartland to softball sweep of Brighton

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 2 days ago

HARTLAND — It was the perfect way for Kylie Swierkos to get her introduction to high school softball.

As a sophomore last season, Swierkos was able to pitch for Hartland without the pressure of being the staff ace.

That role belonged to senior Rachel Everett, a three-time all-stater who pitched the Eagles to the 2018 state Division 1 championship game as a freshman.

But with Everett now pitching for the University of South Alabama, the safety net is gone. Much of Hartland’s success this season will hinge on how Swierkos performs in the circle.

“There is a little bit of pressure coming in, but I knew I had a great team to back me up on the field,” Swierkos said. We’ve got a lot of young talent out here.”

Swierkos allowed only one run in 10⅓ innings Wednesday during Hartland’s 10-0, 8-7 sweep of Brighton.

She pitched a five-inning shutout in the first game, allowing four hits and striking out five. She started the second game, came out when Hartland took a 6-0 lead after three innings, then returned to get the final seven outs after Brighton rallied to tie the game, 6-6.

Swierkos has 1.97 earned run average, striking out 38 batters in 32 innings, in six appearances this season.

“I learned a lot last year about how to have good composure and have a good mentality in the game,” Swierkos said. “Rachel is really experience and a good pitcher, so I had a lot to learn from her when it came to the mentality on the mound and how to be a leader on the team.”

Swierkos had a successful season in her own right last year, going 8-3 with a 1.68 ERA in 17 appearances. She struck out 118 batters in 100 innings.

“It takes a lot of pressure off of you,” Hartland coach Taylor Wagner said in reference to backing up Everett last year. “She knew she had to step up. It’s easy to follow in Rachel’s footsteps when she’s so talented and you’re so talented, as well. But it’s hard, because there’s such a legacy to do that. But she created her own name last year, and she’s going to continue to do that this year.”

Swierkos was also a force at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the first game and hitting a solo homer in the nightcap.

The big blow for Hartland in the opener was a three-run homer by Abby Gardner in the fourth inning.

It looked like it would be another easy victory for Hartland in the nightcap, as the Eagles led 6-0 through three innings.

Brighton (6-5-2) scored six in the fifth to tie it, Hartland regained the lead in the sixth on Swierkos’ home run, but the Bulldogs tied it again on a double by Ashleigh Tatara in the seventh.

The Eagles (4-2) got the walk-off victory when Gardner raced home on a one-out bunt by Hunter Lopez.

Pinckney 11, Dexter 0

Pinckney 15, Dexter 7

Pinckney’s Sydney Pease pitched five shutout innings, allowing four hits and no walks, in the first game. The Pirates broke open a 2-0 game with nine runs in the fifth.

In the second game, Cece Thorington and Alli Novick were each 4-for-5 with two RBIs for the Pirates, who scored seven times in the seventh after leading 8-7. Megan Miller drove in three runs.

Plymouth 8, Howell 7 (9)

Howell 12, Plymouth 6

Natalie Cusmano led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run to give Plymouth the victory in the opener after Howell rallied to tie the game with a four-run sixth.

Erin Lowe and Delaney Gillett drove in three runs each for the Highlanders.

Meghan Farren hit a home run and drove in five runs in the second game for Howell. Gillett was 4-for-4 with two RBIs, while Lainey Byrd was 3-for-3.

Boys lacrosse

Hartland 22, Plymouth 4

Bo Lockwood had seven goals and five assists, while John Webber scored five times for Hartland.

Ryan Krause had three goals, and Dylan Ayotte, Drew Lockwood and Mac Tognetti each had two for the Eagles.

Howell 24, Belleville 8

Thomas Haataja, Marshall Chambers and Ethan Loebig scored five goals each for Howell.

Sam Edwards scored four goals, while Ryan Tedesco and Dane Chambers each scored twice for the Highlanders.

Girls lacrosse

Brighton 23, Canton 1

Amanda Granader scored seven goals, Abbey Burchfield had three goals and two assists, Georgia Gill had three goals and one assist, and Amaria Whitby had a goal and three assists.

Gabby Mainhardt and Lauren Zaccagni scored twice each.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: In first year as ace, Kylie Swierkos pitches Hartland to softball sweep of Brighton

1077 WRKR

Umpire Allegedly Verbally Assaults University of Michigan Catcher

I have never been more disrespected by a man in my entire life!. Those were the final words U of M Dearborn Softball Catcher Haley Tiseo shared with the home plate umpire after allegedly suffering a barrage of verbal abuse, unfair calls and intimidation the entire game, and then apparently refusing to talk to her as an adult after the game ended. She recently posted about the experience to her Facebook and has not only written a letter to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference demanding swift action and a follow up to the actions she apparently received. In her post she discribes:
DEARBORN, MI
Skrek pitches Jefferson over North Warren - Softball recap

Kama Skrek allowed one earned run on three hits, walked two and struck out five as Jefferson defeated North Warren 13-1 in six innings at North Warren. Skrek also went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Christie Puglis went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and one run scored for Jefferson (9-1).
Softball: Pennsville over Woodstown

A pair of third-inning runs were the last of the game and allowed Pennsville to get past Woodstown 3-2 on Thursday in Pennsville. Woodstown opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first before Pennsville got one back in the bottom half and took the lead with the two runs in the third.
Bucksport Baseball Tops Orono 2-0; Softball Beats Orono 13-3

The Bucksport Baseball and Softball Teams defeated Orono on Wednesday, April 20th. The Golden Bucks Baseball Team won 2-0 while the Softball Team won 13-3 in a 5 inning 10-run rule shortened game. Baseball. Ty Giberson started on the mound for Bucksport and threw 5.0 innings, allowing just 1 hit....
‘Perfect place to be’: New Pioneer football coach eager to rebuild program

ANN ARBOR – Calvin Griggs has spent his coaching career rebuilding football teams and he’s hoping to do the same with a program that was once one of the state’s best. Griggs, 54, was recently named the head football coach at Ann Arbor Pioneer, Michigan’s second-winningest program, though the Pioneers haven’t won a game in two years and have only one winning season since 2015.
How Much Would it Cost to Pry Away #32 From The Lions?

Quite often, there’s a lot of interest in the #32 spot. Why? Because it’s the final one of the first round. First-round selections give teams 5 years of contract control. Plus, teams often see someone sliding down the board who they aren’t sure will last well into the second round, prompting some to feel like they need to move up to get their man. Generally speaking, it can be tough to do business with a division rival. Might there be a deal that works for both the Lions and Vikings?
Freitas enters top-10 in goals scored in MHSAA history

CLINTON — Clinton girls soccer's Madalyn Freitas entered elite ranks Friday as she became one of the top 10 goal scorers in MHSAA history. Freitas entered Friday's game against Grass Lake with 146 goals, 21 on the season, tied for 12th in MHSAA. With three goals, in a 5-2 win for the Redwolves, she now has 149 all-time putting her in the top-10 at No. 8. ...
Baseball: Westfield holds off East Brunswick for third straight win

Westfield scored on a groundout by Owen Callahan and a single by Chris Shinners in the first inning on its way to a 4-2 win over East Brunswick. Jack Chavez surrendered two runs on seven hits from the mound over seven innings, striking out four and walking one for Westfield (5-4-1) while Leo Mangiamele went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a double.
