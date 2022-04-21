Tight, talented Walleye team embarks on quest for elusive Kelly Cup

After a two-year wait, the unmatched intensity and unforgiving finality of playoff hockey returns to the Cup-hungry city of Toledo this weekend.

The Walleye begin their run to end a 28-year championship drought as the Kelly Cup playoffs get underway at the Huntington Center. Toledo claimed the regular-season ECHL championship, but the 2021-22 Walleye team has much loftier goals.

The Brabham Cup champion and top-seeded Walleye host Cincinnati in the Central Division semifinals. Puck drop for Game 1 in the best-of-7 series is set for 7:35 p.m. on Friday at the Bank Tank.

“It's going be awesome,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “There's no better place for the playoffs than inside the Huntington Center. There's excitement, for sure. I love the group we have. We're ready to go.”

The last time the Walleye played in a playoff game was June 4, 2019, in Newfoundland. Toledo fell 4-3 in Game 6 of the Kelly Cup Finals to the Growlers. The Walleye went 14-10 on the franchise's deepest run in the Kelly Cup playoffs, the team's first appearance in the Finals.

Only one player from this year's team, defenseman Randy Gazzola, was part of that group.

“I've been trying to tell the guys, it's fun to play here in the regular season,” said Gazzola, the team's top-scoring defenseman. “But just wait until you experience the madness at its peak. This city gets rockin' pretty good. You feel that energy when you step on the ice when there's that much more on the line. We feed off of that. We go out and give all we can.”

Captain T.J. Hensick, who led the team in scoring with 78 points in 65 games, was with the 2018-19 team but missed the playoff run due to a call-up to the AHL. Hensick also was a key part of the 2019-20 Walleye team that looked primed for a deep playoff run before the postseason was canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hensick, a 36-year-old veteran of more than 930 pro games, said playing in front of the electric playoff crowds at the downtown arena with its rally towels and cowbells was a main motivating factor to put off retirement.

“Like I’ve said all year, this is a very deep group,” Hensick said. “We have depth. It won’t be easy, that’s for sure. But we will continue to fight each day. I love our chances, but all we are focused on is Cincy.”

Goaltender Billy Christopoulos had earned all-league first-team honors as a rookie on the 2019-20 team. The Air Force Academy graduate posted a 23-6-2 record with a 2.58 goals-against average.

“There is a new buzz around the room. It's the second season coming up,” said Christopoulos, who finished second in the league in wins despite numerous call-ups to the AHL. “We looked like we were going to make a run there [in 2020] and we were playing our best hockey. We were all excited. People around town are talking about how awesome it was in that run in 2019. This is a special place. The fans are so passionate. The guys are excited to get going, to see what the city and arena will be like.”

The Walleye have reached the conference finals of the playoffs three times in their past five appearances. But the franchise, which was founded in 2009, is still seeking that first championship. The last Toledo team to win a championship cup came back in 1994 when the Storm skated around the old Sports Arena with the Riley Cup.

“We're trying to take it game by game, but all the guys want to make our mark on Toledo history,” Christopoulos said. “Hopefully we can be the team the fans are talking about years down the road. But it starts with Game 1. It starts with the very first series, the very first shift.”

Gazzola, who played overseas in Italy in 2019-20, said the group is focused on the Cyclones.

“The fans deserve [a title]. They support us every game. That is the reason why I came back. You won't get that energy and love anywhere else in the world,” he said. “But you can't get too far ahead of ourselves. You can't start talking about parades. You have to believe you can win it, but you have to focus on every shift. We are excited to get going.”

The Walleye (49-19-4, 102 points) clinched home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. Cincinnati (36-32-4) earned the fourth and final spot in the Central Division on the final day of the regular season. Toledo is 6-1-0 against the Cyclones this season. The series is following a 2-3-2 format.

Professional hockey arrived in Toledo shortly after the end of World War II with the founding of the Mercurys. The city's teams have captured 11 playoff titles since then. The Walleye have now won three Brabham Cups for finishing with the best record during the regular season (2015, 2017, and 2022). But the ultimate postseason chalice remains elusive.

“It's a journey and an adventure,” Watson said. “There's that Cup drought. And there's pressure there. We have to handle [the pressure] the right way. We can't be jittery and too amped up. We have to manage those emotions and harness them the right way. We want the fans to come along with us and feel the highs and lows and feed positivity to them, too.”

Watson, who is in his fifth season at the helm and 12th overall with the organization, said it's his tightest team.

“I like how close they are. I don't know if there's been a closer team here. The 19-20 team was on its way. These guys want to work for each other,” Watson said. “I give complete credit to our veteran leadership group. They've explained to the new players what makes Walleye hockey special. They are teaching and learning together.”

Gazzola said teams win championships, not individuals.

“Guys are here for the right reasons. That matters,” Gazzola said. “The best thing you can get is a group of guys that are willing to put themselves aside for the betterment of the team. We have everyone pulling in the same direction.”

Christopoulos said it's an easy-going group with no egos. He said Hensick and fellow veterans John Albert, Mitchell Heard, and Matt Berry provide great leadership.

“The guys like hanging out. We're really good buddies. There's no outcasts, no one to mess with the chemistry,” Christopoulos said. “That bond has helped. It's a trickle-down from the top. With all the moving parts we've had this season, the coaching staff got all the right pieces in place. They do a good job bringing in all good people.”

The Walleye had six players who scored 20 or more goals this season, led by forward Brandon Hawkins, who tallied the second-most goals (35) despite missing the first 19 games of the season with a hand injury.

Hensick, who earned All-ECHL first-team honors, had the second-most assists in the league (56). Albert (24 G, 24 A), Berry (24 G, 37 A), Brett Boeing (23, 23), and Heard (23 G, 26 A) amplify the firepower.

“The offense will take care of itself,” Hensick said. “We need to be solid on defense and special teams to give ourselves the best chance of winning. Having Billy back there is huge. He’s our backbone.”

Christopoulos finished fifth in the ECHL in goals-against average and was second in the key category of save percentage (.918).

“We have a complete team,” Christopoulos said. “Coming down the stretch, we are playing good. We have guys that can score at will. As a goalie, you can feel good knowing if you give up an early goal we can put up three or four in a period. It's a good team.”

The Walleye scored an average of 3.85 goals per game, second-most in the ECHL. Hawkins also finished second in power-play goals (11). Berry finished fourth in the ECHL in plus-minus rating (plus-30).

The core group was complemented with the signings and acquisition of defenseman Cam Clarke and forwards Jesse Mychan and Quinn Preston. The team also could get a boost with the potential return of forwards Brett McKenzie, Marcus Vela, and Josh Dickinson, as well as defenseman Blake Hillman, from AHL call ups.

Gazzola, who was named to the All-ECHL second team last week, was the team's top-scoring defenseman with 52 points (12 G, 40 A) in 61 games.

“You have to take your hat off to the coaching staff. They've assembled a really good team and built a great culture,” Gazzola said. “The championships I've won, you have to have a good group of guys who are willing to buy into the message. I have confidence in this group. Guys are willing to sacrifice for each other for the greater and bigger goal.”