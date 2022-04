EASTON — After a four-run second inning for Oliver Ames, Dighton-Rehoboth was able to shut down the Tigers' offense. Unfortunately for the Falcons (2-2), the Tigers (5-1) returned the favor, holding the visitors to their three runs from the top of the second to secure the 4-3 win on a windy Wednesday afternoon at Frothingham Park. ...

