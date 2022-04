One year after the field expanded from 64 to 68 teams, the women's NCAA tournament will undergo another major change in 2023. Instead of the customary four regional sites, next year's field will have two: Greenville and Seattle. Travel and game schedules are sure to look different, but exactly how is something we will see play out in the coming months. The top-16 teams will continue to host first- and second-round games, but the First Four games are expected to move to a separate, pre-determined site. What hasn't changed is South Carolina as the favorite. The reigning NCAA champion will look to become the first to repeat since UConn in 2016.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO