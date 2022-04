Products don’t have to be minimalist to be beautiful and useful. Sometimes, having more personality works better to make your desk feel alive. The phrase “what’s old is new again” can be applied to many things in human history, but it is most often used for fashion and design trends. Minimalism grew almost as a counter-culture to the extravagances of modern products and lifestyles, but that, too, can be taken to the extreme. Recently, there has been a bit of pushback to make the things around us look less uniform and visually more interesting. While not exactly in the realm of maximalism, this contrarian desk organizer tries to embrace some of the characteristics and materials of minimalist products but doesn’t shy away from mashing forms and shapes together to create beautiful order out of chaos.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO