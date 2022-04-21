ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle O’Reilly Qualifies For Men’s AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

By Robert Gunier
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw the second qualifying match in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament — Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy. When the dust settled, Kyle O’Reilly emerged victorious over Jungle Boy by hitting a top tope knee drop for the 3-count. Kyle joins ROH World Television Champion Samoa...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Thanks CM Punk And Fans Following AEW Dynamite Match

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter today to thank CM Punk for their match on last night’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh. Dynamite saw Punk defeat Rhodes in singles action as the opener. Rhodes thanked fans for their continued support, and then thanked Punk and said it was his honor to lock up.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
NFL
Wrestling World

New developments on Roman Reigns

In the main event of the second night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, the WWE Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, won the sensational match that decreed him to be the new Undisputed Universal Champion on the main roster, with the first champion to come out of Wrestlemania with both world champion belts of both rosters, which was precisely the top name of the blue show.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Wants Match Against CM Punk At Forbidden Door PPV

NJPW star KENTA (Hideo Itami in WWE) wrote “GIVE ME #G2SvsGTS” on Twitter shortly after the announcement was made for the event. On Thursday evening, KENTA took it a step further and published an Instagram story with a picture of CM Punk surrounded by guns with the 6.26.2022 date.
CHICAGO, IL
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Names The Most Painful Injury Of His Hardcore Career

During the latest video on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube channel Mick Foley appeared to receive some intense spinal adjustments, and share stories of his career. The Hardcore Legend is well known for taking some huge bumps throughout his career, which led to him suffering many serious injuries. He recalled the five most painful that he dealt with, starting with him losing his ear.
WWE
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Out Of Action With Another Injury

Top Flight’s Darius Martin is reportedly injured again. Martin suffered a torn ACL back in February 2021, which kept him out of action until the Casino Tag Team Royale on the March 2, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He and his brother, Dante Martin, had worked just 7 matches for AEW, plus one match for Republic of Lucha and one match for Warrior Wrestling, but now he is back on the shelf.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Names Top WWE Star “The Tonight Show” Passed On Three Years Ago

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently spoke with The Athletic’s Chris Vannini and revealed that The Tonight Show called for guests a few years back, but were not interested in Braun Strowman or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when they were suggested.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Note On If WWE Has Plans To End The Brand Split

WWE reportedly has no plans to end the brand split. As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that the first-ever Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions would be crowned at WrestleMania Backlash as RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The two teams have...
WWE
MMA Fighting

‘He should be held accountable’: MMA world reacts to controversial Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez stoppage at Bellator 278

Liz Carmouche finally claimed a world title, but the win was steeped in controversy. Flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez was giving Carmouche all she could handle for the better part of twenty minutes at Bellator 278 in Honolulu on Friday night. Or at least, she was until late in the fourth round when Carmouche secured a takedown and advanced to the top crucifix position, where the UFC veteran began to drop short elbows on the champion’s face.
HONOLULU, HI
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Reacts To Andrade El Idolo Vs. Darby Allin Match On AEW Dynamite

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was evidently impressed by the Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin Coffin Match that closed out Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Live tweeting during the match, Flair praised her fiancé’s performance, as seen below. Fans on social media also gave props to both...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Officially Turns Heel On Dynamite

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara officially turned heel on tonight’s Dynamite. Accompanied to the ring by Tay Conti, Guevara addressed fans that turned their backs on him, before stating that they’re mad at him because of his hot girlfriend. Conti and Guevara then debuted their new catchphrase, “be mad!”
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Big Updates For Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced more big happenings for Monday’s RAW from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. Becky Lynch will be on Monday’s RAW for her first appearance since dropping the RAW Women’s Title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word yet on what WWE has...
wrestlinginc.com

Hangman Page Responds To “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Comparisons

During the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page joined the show to talk about his history with Kenny Omega, the one AEW match he’s most proud of, and why he prefers to keep his private life off of social media. Hangman...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

NJPW President Talks AEW’s Allure To Disillusioned American Fans

Alongside AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, New Japan Pro Wrestling President and CEO Takami Ohbari sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about AEW/New Japan Forbidden Door, a special Supershow taking place on June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Ohbari explained New Japan’s...
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

The Wyatt Family Reunites In New Photo

In a new image posted to Twitter, the Wyatt Family, Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman), Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan), and Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt), reunite and pose with each of their four fingers extended. Scherr explains that along with the late, talented Brodie Lee as a part of their family, they make up the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bully Ray On How APA’s Beatdown Of Public Enemy Led To Stiff Encounters

On the latest edition of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock and WWE Network, The Texas Rattlesnake was joined by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray to discuss his career. Bully, known as Bubba Ray Dudley in ECW and WWE, talked about his...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Files For Two New Trademarks

WWE filed for two new trademarks on April 18. The trademarks that were filed with the USPTO were “NXT Spring Breakin” and the NXT UK ring name “Tiger Turan.”. TIGER TURAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
NFL

