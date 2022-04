BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s citizens are reacting to a scandal at the Baltimore Police Department. The department recently had to fire its new chief of fiscal services because he is a “person of interest” in a homicide investigation, Police Chief Michael Harrison confirmed Wednesday. A spokesperson for the department confirmed the official’s identity as Dana Hayes and said he was hired on April 11. Harrison clarified Hayes is not a suspect in the case and there was no warrant for his arrest. He was fired on Tuesday and interviewed by investigators on Wednesday, the commissioner said. “The HR department did a background investigation,” Harrison...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO