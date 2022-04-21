ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State prosecutors appealing suppression of evidence in Minot murder case

By Joe Skurzewski
Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. – State prosecutors are appealing to the North Dakota Supreme Court a Minot judge’s ruling to suppress evidence in the case of a man charged with killing his roommate. Prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Shawnee Krall with AA-felony charges...

KFYR-TV

Appeal dismissed for Bismarck man convicted of raping four-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man convicted of gross sexual imposition for raping a four-year-old and giving her a sexually transmitted infection has lost an appeal. Last May, a district court judge sentenced 22-year-old Paxton Heywood to 10 years in prison for the crime. Heywood appealed his case last September saying the jury’s verdict was not supported by sufficient evidence and the state improperly amended information to “surprise” the defense.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Woman to testify against co-defendant in Dunn County murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Cascade, Wis., woman has entered a guilty plea and received three years of probation for her role in the 2021 death of a Watford City man. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig was traveling in Dunn County last July with 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran (also known as Oscar Ortiz) and 43-year-old Brian Rowe before Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. Police arrested Saueressig and Mendivil-Beltran two days later in Minnesota.
BISMARCK, ND
The Independent

Theresa Bentaas: Woman convicted of 1981 death of newborn son released from prison after three months

A South Dakota woman who was convicted last year of the 1981 death of her newborn son has been released from prison after less than three months.Theresa Bentaas, 60, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, of which nine were suspended by a judge, after pleading guilty in December 2021 to first-degree manslaughter over the death of baby Andrew.She reported to prison on 15 January and was granted parole on 17 March, and although not immediately released the South Dakota Department of Corrections has confirmed that she is now free.Newborn baby “Andrew John Doe” was found wrapped in a blanket...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hot 97-5

Mandan’s Hit & Run Fatality – Life With No Parole For Suspect?

I remember this tragic day, the events that unfolded still are hard to understand, how someone so callous could just simply drive away. The morning of March 21st of this year, here in Mandan, was flat-out terrible. The news came out that there was a hit-and-run accident that left the body of a 77-year-old man dead on the ground. This was a vicious act with zero signs of regret. Valleynewslive.com reported later on that day "Mandan Police say a Bismarck Police officer saw the suspect’s vehicle driving in Bismarck. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but the suspect did not stop. The vehicle drove off the roadway, down a hill, and into the parking lot of the Motel 6, striking the building" 39-year-old Wade Bison of Fargo was arrested. Yesterday he appeared in a courtroom at Morton County Courthouse to enter his plea.
MANDAN, ND
Crime & Safety
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN

