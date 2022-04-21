ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

What’s next for Medicaid expansion efforts in Mississippi without a ballot initiative process?

WLOX
 2 days ago

Siblings of Abby Bosarge continue her legacy through youth service program. The Pass Christian teenager lost her life to cancer in October 2021, but her younger siblings are making sure a program she started continues in her honor.

www.wlox.com

WLOX

Vancleave concrete plant approved by Jackson County Planning Commission

Siblings of Abby Bosarge continue her legacy through youth service program. The Pass Christian teenager lost her life to cancer in October 2021, but her younger siblings are making sure a program she started continues in her honor. Pass Christian woman gets the gift of sound through Miracle Ear Foundation.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Gov. Reeves signs Pregnancy Resource Act into law

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is at the center of the nation’s abortion debate. And Thursday, the Governor signed a bill that, he says, will make it possible to offer more support to women during pregnancy. ”We will strike at the heart of the challenges that drive individuals to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WJTV 12

What’s going on around Mississippi in April?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – April is will be here soon, and we’re now in the full swing of spring. It’s time to make some plans to soak up the spring weather. There’s a handful of important national dates in April, too. Here’s what’s happening in Central Mississippi: April 1 – Brass Quintet performance April 2 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
News Break
WJTV 12

Phil Bryant discusses his nephew, favored welfare vendors, failures and successes

Before publishing its investigative series “The Backchannel,” which reveals Phil Bryant’s entanglement with Mississippi’s welfare scandal, Mississippi Today sat down with the former governor to discuss his leadership in the state’s safety net programs. We initially published the portion of the interview in which Bryant discussed the stock offers he received from retired NFL quarterback […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana ‘State Symbols’ Even Life-Long Louisianians Might Not Know

Almost every city in Louisiana is the "Official Capitol" of something, but who knew we had so many different Louisiana state symbols?. We all know the Louisiana state bird is the mosquito. Oh, sorry...it's the brown pelican. Obviously, Louisiana's state song is "You Are My Sunshine". But, do you know what the official state poem, state mineral, or state gemstone is?
LOUISIANA STATE
politicsnc.com

John Kasich and the Moral Case for Medicaid Expansion

North Carolina’s only two-term Republican governor, James G. Martin, endorsed Governor John Kasich for president in 2016. Martin had the clairvoyance to recognize Kasich as one of the few remaining Republicans with a tie to the genteel tradition of business conservatism that had made Martin North Carolina’s chief executive two times in the 80s and 90s. Kasich is not a liberal: he proposed austere spending plans as New Gingrich’s top budget writer during the presidency of Bill Clinton. But even as he remained rock-ribbed on spending and regulation, Kasich advocated a government that took action for the country’s disadvantaged citizens. He was, in other words, a true compassionate conservative.
WREG

Mississippi bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Mississippi law bans government offices and schools from discriminating against citizens who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, the governor’s office says. Governor Tate Reeves announced the signing of House Bill 1509 Friday. The law means Mississippi public and private schools, from kindergarten through college, cannot require students to receive […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Portland Tribune

Ballot initiative: Metro should fund homeless shelters

People for Portland has submitted a meaure to redirect Metro supportive services funding to shelters for the November ballot. A Portland nonprofit announced the filing of an initiative petition on Friday, March 25, that would require governments in the tri-county region to direct a majority of voter-approved homeless services funds to emergency shelters.
PORTLAND, OR

