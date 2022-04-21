What’s next for Medicaid expansion efforts in Mississippi without a ballot initiative process?

North Carolina’s only two-term Republican governor, James G. Martin, endorsed Governor John Kasich for president in 2016. Martin had the clairvoyance to recognize Kasich as one of the few remaining Republicans with a tie to the genteel tradition of business conservatism that had made Martin North Carolina’s chief executive two times in the 80s and 90s. Kasich is not a liberal: he proposed austere spending plans as New Gingrich’s top budget writer during the presidency of Bill Clinton. But even as he remained rock-ribbed on spending and regulation, Kasich advocated a government that took action for the country’s disadvantaged citizens. He was, in other words, a true compassionate conservative.
