Blac Chyna testifies of happy early days with Kardashians

By ANDREW DALTON
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna-Kardashians Trial FILE - Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A jury has been seated and opening statements are set to begin Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Former reality TV star Blac Chyna testified Wednesday that all was joyful between her, her fiancé Rob Kardashian, and his famous family before the day five years ago when everything went awry.

Chyna was on the stand for a second day in her $100 million lawsuit against Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who she alleges defamed her and ruined her TV career. All four watched her testify from the front row of the gallery in the Los Angeles courtroom.

Chyna described the gleeful celebration she and Rob Kardashian had on Dec. 14, 2016, when they learned their “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” spinoff “Rob & Chyna” had been greenlit for a second season.

“It was exciting, we were throwing money and having fun, being silly,” Chyna said. Footage shot for the show of the money-throwing was shown in court.

Other moments from the day would later be a source of controversy when the relationship went sour.

She testified that she ripped Rob Kardashian's shirt, “from us like playing and trying to not be sexy and take the shirt off, but just doing silly stuff with my fiancé.”

Later, he was playing video games when she wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck, she said.

“I came up behind him, doing that jokingly,” she testified. “I just went like this to get his attention.”

And at one point when he was on FaceTime with a friend, she picked up an unloaded gun that Rob Kardashian kept on his dresser, she said.

She said none of the moments were intended to do harm, and Rob Kardashian seemed to take them just as she meant them.

Chyna had just begun talking about the following day, Dec. 15, when the two would have a fight that would forever damage their relationship, leading to their show's cancellation and the lawsuit, when the trial went on lunch break. She returns to the stand Wednesday afternoon.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

