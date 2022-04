What started as a night to celebrate the old school teal color scheme and jerseys of the Portland Sea Dogs turned into an all-out brawl on the field that made national headlines. Early in the game Thursday night between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Portland Sea Dogs, a hit-by-pitch by a Binghamton pitcher on Sea Dogs infielder Tyreque Reed led to some words being exchanged and then some heavy blows being thrown.

