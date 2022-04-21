Auto theft, burglary charges filed Tuesday

Police blotter (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – Auto theft and burglary charges were among felony cases filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Norman D. Cannon III, 41, of the 2100 block of Nameoki Road, Granite City, was charged April 19 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony.

The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department.

According to court documents, on Dec. 18 Cannon was found to be in possession of a stolen 2004 John Deer Gator TX.

Bail was set at $50,000.

Other felony charges filed April 19 include:

• Randall G. Watkins II, 48, of the 2800 block of Arlington Street, Collinsville, was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony; and theft under $500 (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, on April 14 Watkins entered a shed in the 8900 block of Collinsville Road, Collinsville, to commit theft; and took a purse valued at less than $500 from the victim. It was noted he has a prior conviction for theft over $500 out of St. Louis County, Missouri, in 2013. Bail was set at $30,000.

• Julia M. Babb, 30, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, on March 7 Babb entered a trailer located in the 5400 block of Maryville Road to commit theft. Bail was set at $50,000.

• Kay Sanders 64, of the 900 block of Union Street, Alton, was charged with retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, on April 18 Sanders took various household goods valued in excess of $300 from the Godfrey Walmart, 6660 Godfrey Road. Bail was set at $30,000.

• Jodi E. Ditch, 35, of Pevely, Missouri, was charged with retail theft under $300 (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. According to court documents, on March 21 Ditch took board games, a vacuum and a phone charging cable valued at less than $300 from the Collinsville Walmart, 1040 Collinsville Crossing. It was noted she has a prior conviction for burglary out of St. Louis County in 2010. Bail was set at $15,000.