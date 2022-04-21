ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Auto theft, burglary charges filed Tuesday

By Scott Cousins
 2 days ago
Police blotter (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE – Auto theft and burglary charges were among felony cases filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Norman D. Cannon III, 41, of the 2100 block of Nameoki Road, Granite City, was charged April 19 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony.

The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department.

According to court documents, on Dec. 18 Cannon was found to be in possession of a stolen 2004 John Deer Gator TX.

Bail was set at $50,000.

Other felony charges filed April 19 include:

• Randall G. Watkins II, 48, of the 2800 block of Arlington Street, Collinsville, was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony; and theft under $500 (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, on April 14 Watkins entered a shed in the 8900 block of Collinsville Road, Collinsville, to commit theft; and took a purse valued at less than $500 from the victim. It was noted he has a prior conviction for theft over $500 out of St. Louis County, Missouri, in 2013. Bail was set at $30,000.

• Julia M. Babb, 30, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, on March 7 Babb entered a trailer located in the 5400 block of Maryville Road to commit theft. Bail was set at $50,000.

• Kay Sanders 64, of the 900 block of Union Street, Alton, was charged with retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. According to court documents, on April 18 Sanders took various household goods valued in excess of $300 from the Godfrey Walmart, 6660 Godfrey Road. Bail was set at $30,000.

• Jodi E. Ditch, 35, of Pevely, Missouri, was charged with retail theft under $300 (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. According to court documents, on March 21 Ditch took board games, a vacuum and a phone charging cable valued at less than $300 from the Collinsville Walmart, 1040 Collinsville Crossing. It was noted she has a prior conviction for burglary out of St. Louis County in 2010. Bail was set at $15,000.

The Telegraph

Alton man charged with weapons felony

EDWARDSVILLE -- An Alton man was charged with a Class X felony and a Class 2 felony on Wednesday. Marcus D. James, 36, of the 800 block of East 7th Street, was charged with armed habitual criminal and possession of weapons by a felon.
ALTON, IL
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
