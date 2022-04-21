ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Police increase patrols during Bucks games after several cars stolen

By Sarah McGrew
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
After four stolen cars and 15 vehicles broken into , the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) said it's doing what it can to prevent car thefts during the Buck's playoffs run. That means increasing beat patrols and pulling more officers to help from other districts.

"It's a much larger group that focuses on that specific crime and is able to potentially engage in a pursuit or take multiple people into custody," said District One Captain James Campbell.

Campbell said it doesn't matter if you park on the street, in a lot or in a ramp, everyone needs to take the same precautions to prevent break-ins and stolen cars. That includes locking up any valuables, putting them in the trunk or taking them with you.

For drivers of Kias and Hyundais, police said the best thing you can do is buy a steering wheel lock.

Police said this type of criminal activity isn't anything new at large events.

"In downtown we have large parking structures, we have large surface lots, and we have the biggest venues in the state. So, for anything that is bringing in a large population, there's definitely an increased probability of crime," Campbell said.

Kristin Erickson lives in Plover and is a Bucks season ticket holder. She came down for a game in January with friends when her car was broken into.

"We walked back to our car like we normally do for our long three hour ride home," she said. "My friend who was getting into the back seat was like 'uh, you guys.' The passenger rear window was smashed in and there was glass all over the backseat."

Along with the damage, her breast pump was stolen. She said nothing else was taken because she didn't leave anything else behind.

"The only thing I left was my pump bag, so I think that's what they saw, they saw my bag that they didn't had breast pumps in it."

Comments / 4

Dan
2d ago

So they catch what, one in ten. We need more cops 👮‍♂️ on the street, not some fake Office of Crime Prevention.

