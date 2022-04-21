ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Oldham...Potter Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph today and 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 or 60 mph Tuesday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent today and 12 percent Tuesday. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 3 to 5 today and as high as 4 to 6 Tuesday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are possible starting around Noon today and then ending around 9 PM this evening. Critical fire weather conditions are possible starting around 10 AM Tuesday and ending around 9 PM Tuesday.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. If on or near any of the area lakes, get off or out of the water. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter inside a vehicle or sturdy structure now! Do not be caught on or in the water during a thunderstorm. Target Area: North St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. Louis County through 1000 AM CDT At 930 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Kettle Falls, to 9 miles south of Buyck, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake around 950 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT AREAS OF TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND ADJACENT AREAS OF TEXAS * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES...85 to 89 degrees.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST-CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG SOUTHWEST WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Widespread critical fire weather conditions are possible Monday as the flow aloft strengthens ahead of an approaching storm system. Relative humidity values in eastern portions of the state will drop into the single digits while high temperatures climb to between 15 to 20 degrees above average. Additionally, a very unstable airmass/Haines Index of 6 is also forecast Monday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and east-central plains. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Knox; Wichita FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES...87 to 92 degrees.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, strongest near foothills and in the mountains. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, Santa Barbara County South Coast and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
#San Luis Valley#Mountain Valley#Fire Weather Watch#Saguache Red Flag Warning#The Sangre De Cristo#Teller
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 2 PM until 8 PM Today for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Late Monday Morning through Monday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller Counties and all of the southeast plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221...222...226...227...228...229...230...231 232...233...234...235...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...222...226...227 228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread on Monday.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Bordeaux. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE..Central Carbon County and the North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will result in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Muscatine, Louisa, Henry IA, Des Moines and Lee Counties. In Missouri, Scotland and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected this afternoon.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre and Snowy Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Hamilton, Hardin, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Franklin; Hamilton; Hardin; Wright A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Hardin, southeastern Wright, southwestern Franklin and southeastern Hamilton Counties through 900 AM CDT At 826 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jewell Junction, or 11 miles southeast of Webster City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail and additional rainfall up to one inch. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Ponding of ponding of water on roadways, low visibilities, and rises in small streams and creeks. Locations impacted include Iowa Falls. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 132 and 166. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Lower elevations in Converse County, including the towns of Douglas, Deer Creek, and Bill. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Benton, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Benton; Cedar; Dade; Hickory; Jasper; McDonald; Newton; Polk; St. Clair; Vernon WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, MO

