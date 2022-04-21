Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. If on or near any of the area lakes, get off or out of the water. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter inside a vehicle or sturdy structure now! Do not be caught on or in the water during a thunderstorm. Target Area: North St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. Louis County through 1000 AM CDT At 930 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Kettle Falls, to 9 miles south of Buyck, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake around 950 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO