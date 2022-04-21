ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baca County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS THE NORTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS...THE SOUTHERN BLACK HILLS AND FAR SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions are likely to develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota Monday afternoon. Relative humidities are expected to drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon, with gusty west to southwest winds. Critical or near critical fire weather condtions are likely. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...West to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ordway, CO
County
Crowley County, CO
County
Prowers County, CO
County
Baca County, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
County
Kiowa County, CO
City
Springfield, CO
County
Otero County, CO
County
Bent County, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
City
Kiowa, CO
City
San Luis, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST-CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG SOUTHWEST WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Widespread critical fire weather conditions are possible Monday as the flow aloft strengthens ahead of an approaching storm system. Relative humidity values in eastern portions of the state will drop into the single digits while high temperatures climb to between 15 to 20 degrees above average. Additionally, a very unstable airmass/Haines Index of 6 is also forecast Monday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and east-central plains. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Heightened awareness is needed Tuesday as the potential for significant fires will increase and resource demand may be high. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Presidio Valley; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS * AFFECTED AREA...All of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. * TIMING...Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...Plains, southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Mountains, southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * RFTI...5 critical to 8 extreme.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Outdoor burning is not advised on Monday. If dangerous fire weather conditions appear imminent, a Red Flag Warning will be issued. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical fire weather conditions possible Monday afternoon FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Timing...During the afternoon hours on Monday March 28. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...Around 80. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Plains#Fire Weather Watch#Lamar Red Flag Warning#The Sangre De Cristo#Teller
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Crook County Plains, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS THE NORTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS...THE SOUTHERN BLACK HILLS AND FAR SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions are likely to develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota Monday afternoon. Relative humidities are expected to drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon, with gusty west to southwest winds. Critical or near critical fire weather condtions are likely. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...West to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Midlands of South Carolina and Central Savannah River area. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152 AND 154, AND SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 153 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern two-thirds of fire weather zone 150. All of fire weather zones 151, 152 and 154. Southern portions of fire weather zone 153. * TIMING...11 AM through 8 PM MST. * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark, Comanche, Ford, Grant, Gray, Haskell, Kiowa, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Ford; Grant; Gray; Haskell; Kiowa; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stevens FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 075...076...077 078...080...084...085...086...087...088 AND 089 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward...Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Tuesday Afternoon and Evening * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 70s to lower 80s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE..Central Carbon County and the North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Bordeaux. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period since fires could quickly get out of control. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm EDT Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will result in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. Target Area: Central St. Louis; North St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern St. Louis County through 930 AM CDT At 857 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Nett Lake, to near Meadow Brook, to 9 miles southeast of Togo, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported dime sized hail 6 miles west of Greaney at 854 AM. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Nett Lake around 905 AM CDT. Orr, Ash Lake and Pelican Lake around 910 AM CDT. Cook, Gheen and Cusson around 915 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Lake Vermilion, Crane Lake, Buyck and Kettle Falls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy