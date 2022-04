When you look at the boxscore and see the name K. Moore, you think the K stands for Keegan. Well, it does but it could easily stand for the symbol that represents a strikeout. “Strike out” Moore was at it again on Friday as the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers downed the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 5-1 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

IRONTON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO