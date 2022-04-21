ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huerfano County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Las Animas County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Huerfano County, CO
San Luis, CO
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 2 PM until 8 PM Today for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Late Monday Morning through Monday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller Counties and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. The Fire Weather Watch for today is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread which could repeat again on Monday.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY .Widespread critical fire weather conditions are likely today as the flow aloft strengthens ahead of an approaching storm system. These stronger winds aloft will mix down to the surface late this afternoon, and relative humidity values in eastern portions of the state will drop into the single digits. High temperatures will also climb between 15 to 20 degrees above average, and a very unstable airmass/Haines Index of 6 is also forecast this afternoon. The same areas have the potential to see critical fire weather conditions again Tuesday with much stronger southwest winds ahead of a Pacific cold front along with relative humidity values in the low to mid teens. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and east-central plains during the afternoon and early evening hours today and again on Tuesday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon through early evening. For Tuesday, potential southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with occasional gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 9 percent today and 13 to 18 percent Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Knox; Wichita FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH TEXAS * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES...87 to 92 degrees.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Heightened awareness is needed Tuesday as the potential for significant fires will increase and resource demand may be high. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Presidio Valley; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS * AFFECTED AREA...All of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. * TIMING...Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...Plains, southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Mountains, southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * RFTI...5 critical to 8 extreme.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE..Central Carbon County and the North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. If on or near any of the area lakes, get off or out of the water. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter inside a vehicle or sturdy structure now! Do not be caught on or in the water during a thunderstorm. Target Area: North St. Louis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern St. Louis County through 1000 AM CDT At 930 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Kettle Falls, to 9 miles south of Buyck, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Near Trout Lake around 950 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Bordeaux. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Scotland WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Muscatine, Louisa, Henry IA, Des Moines and Lee Counties. In Missouri, Scotland and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected this afternoon.
CLARK COUNTY, MO

