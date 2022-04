For centuries now dogs have been described as man’s best friend. These loyal companions know how to make us chuckle no matter the day and are a constant reminder for us to take life less seriously and stop to smell the roses. As these pups become family it is our responsibility to care for them, and what better way to do it than by taking them to one of the dog parks found here in Fort Wayne. According to Jason Smith, Manager of Athletics & Special Events at Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, there are many reasons why he encourages people to take their dogs to designated dog parks, “There are a number of benefits in taking your dog to the dog park especially if you don’t have a fenced in yard or the ability to walk your dog on a regular basis. It’s a great way for them to get exercise and socialize¨.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO